Summer Dizzies & Summer Skinny-Dipping

We are truly in the dog days of summer.

Today was another high-heat and humidity day. The kind that hits me with dizzy spells, and on the verge of passing out.

I planned to post Chapter Four of the California Chronicles, but my brain was swimming in my skull. We did, however, manage a gentle five miles early this morning, walking through the sultry forest. The scent of pine was everywhere, and the Ellis River was cool and inviting. Although it was only 8 am, I stripped down to be as naked as Sam and Emi, and all three of us skinny-dipped in one of the private deeper pools of the shallow mountain waters.

Share

Later, we drove into North Conway to pick up fresh corn from Betsi at Weston's Farm Stand on West Side Road. This was followed by a stop to see Joan at Mountain View Farms for the best broccoli, broccolini, and kale in the Valley.

The last stop was for Emily and Samwise. How they enjoy putting their noses to use as they browse the aisles of Petco at a savoring and discriminating pace. As always, they were allowed to pick out whatever it was that tickled their fancies. I am not much of a chain store shopper, but the staff won us over long ago. They are a warm and inviting crew.

Once home, Samwise and Emily got busy with their new chews while I took my blood pressure and noted it had bottomed out. Off to bed, I went, soon to be followed by my friends.

We napped until the late afternoon. I felt well enough to walk another easy two miles, this time by the Saco River.

I have come to realize that the combination of heat and humidity highlights the lone lingering after-effect of my Pupu Platter of Death. For all that I went through, there is nothing to feel bad about, though. I continue to count my blessings. An occasional visit of the dizzies is a small price to pay for having lived. In every other way, I am healthier than I have been in 30 years.

Oh Sam, I can relate!

I’m including the recipe for my favorite heart-healthy potato salad. I've used the same mayonnaise-free dressing in macaroni salad with a few tweaks (the addition of liquid smoke, maple syrup, and smoked paprika) and I am deliriously happy with the results. Mayonnaise was one of the foods I missed most when I switched to a whole-food, plant-based, heart-healthy diet. I enjoyed the various vegan store-bought options, but they are not much healthier than the real stuff.

Give a gift subscription

Full subscribers will receive Chapter Four of the California Chronicles tomorrow. Since we are revisiting our coddiwomple, I’ll give away four of these whimsical bags, designed by the talented Sarah Montgomery.

Thanks for being here, y’all!