Tom is the general manager of Stowe’s Sun & Ski Inn & Suites.

Good morning from a suitably and delightfully chilly morning here in Jackson.

Yes, we are home after our brief but uplifting break from the news of the week. We were only gone for three nights, but it was enough to inspire and to soak in some much-needed joy.

This is the beginning of a busy and mysterious autumn for our pack. We know it’s time to move on to the next chapter, but the where and when remain unknown. But how comforting it is to know ourselves enough to understand that in this shifting world, we can bet on ourselves and begin anew.

That kind of freedom is why we read stories, isn’t it? It always comes with ‘what’s next?’

With two books, two calendars, packing, purging, looking after our health, staying sane in a maddening world, and finding a new place to call home, we needed a few days to step away and breathe.

As most know, I went from never traveling to spending over 800 days on the road in the last 8 years with Sam and Emi. I am giddy to report that our two nights in Stowe were the best lodging experience we’ve had in that time.

First off, Stowe is the quintessential New England town. A cozy downtown with unique and independent shops, creative restaurants, a community built around nature, and a place where people smile as they walk trails and ride bikes, and can often look to the little white church steeple reaching above the treetops back in the center of town.

Bear Pond Books may just be my favorite indie bookstore in the world. Their card selection is immense and celebrates New England artists. This is where I first stumbled upon the artwork of Vermont illustrator Shawn Braley. How seductive is their collection of cards? We would have added a third night in Stowe had I not spent so much on cards, some of which will be written and mailed to the mailboxes of our Founding Members.

I also picked up the latest Dan Brown novel on the day of its launch. I’m fascinated by his creative mind and the research he does. But the author comes as a dilemma for my tastes. I think he’s a skilled storyteller, but I find his prose lacking, and he often struggles to find a suitable final chapter to his books. (Confession: it took me a half dozen tries to get past the first 50 pages of The DaVinci Code.) Still, I enjoy the ride and give each of his books a try.

Stowe also boasts its famous 5.5-mile paved recreation path, which begins in the village and ends at a covered bridge. It’s fabulous in many ways, but since leashes are required, we skip it and opt for its offshoot, the Quiet Path, where Samwise and Emily can romp and run freely, often with other dogs we meet along the trail.

Sun and Ski Inn and Suites is a mile and a half from downtown Stowe. It sits across the road from the rec path, and, more importantly, Commodities Natural Market. (Think of an independent Whole Foods Market that has no connection to Jeff Bezos—or any other oligarch.)

Commodities is a godsend for heart attack survivors like me who choose to skip restaurants to avoid oil and sodium for my redeemed arteries.

Samwise and Emily enjoy going into Stowe’s The Dog and Cat shop for treats and long-lasting chews.

Those are all significant draws for the three of us. They all add up to Stowe being one of my favorite New England towns.

And now there is an additional reason—the Sun and Ski Inn and Suites.

When I searched for dog-friendly lodgings, it was one of a handful of choices, but it is also one of the few we’ve encountered in more than 800 nights on the road that has no pet fee. It is slightly more expensive than the other Stowe options, but each of them requires a nightly fee of $35 per dog. And that made it less costly,

I was impressed from the very first interaction. When I noted online that I was traveling with two well-behaved dogs who would never be left alone in the room, this interaction took place.

I was charmed already.

We’d reserved the smallest (and least expensive) room choice, but after a subpar stay in the Hadley-Amherst Hampton Inn on our first night, I called ahead to request a modest upgrade.

The young woman on the phone was gracious and accommodating. “Do you know which room you want to upgrade to?”

I was looking at our options when she surprised me and said, “We’re not busy, so how about if I upgrade you to our top suite at the same price you agreed to.”

Yes! Yes!

And with that kindness, and a hunger to see Stowe after seven years away, I added a second night.

Now everyone’s tastes and needs are different, but the Sun and Ski Inn and Suites checked off what is most important to us. The grounds are clean and spacious, and a stream meanders along the back of the property—Emily was in heaven. Our room was indeed a suite with a full kitchen and fireplace. (Families would love that there is a bowling alley, a miniature golf course, and a high-end pizzeria on the property.)

When we were there, a new wing was under construction, and work began early in the day. However, the rooms are billed as soundproof, and we never heard the crew or their hammering and sawing.

Because of the construction, no breakfast was offered, but that was fine with us because I bring my own, and nearly all included hotel breakfasts suck anyway.

When I mentioned that hotel breakfasts aren’t that good, Tom, the general manager, and I discussed another possibility.

There is a hotel in Tucson that offers a unique breakfast experience—a bagel bar. It includes a variety of bagels and spreads. They also provide bananas, apples, and oranges, as well as a variety of juices, teas, coffees, and dairy and plant-based milks. Tom was intrigued by the idea and is considering it as an option. (It helps that there is a good bagel shop half a mile away.)

Have you ever heard this Maya Angelou quote? “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Well, that’s the best part about the Sun and Ski Inn and Suites. From the anonymous young woman who upgraded our room over the phone, to Ethan, who was the fellow who texted me and recognized the origins of Samwise’s name comes from the Lord of the Rings, and also checked us in, to Tom, the general manager who immediately feels like a friend you’ve known for years, I will never forget how they made us feel. We were strangers who were embraced like welcome family members.

The Hampton Inn we stayed at on the first night gets 3/5 stars. But our stay in Stowe shatters the scale as the best lodging experience we’ve ever had.

(Now I am kind of disappointed that I spent so much on greeting cards!)

