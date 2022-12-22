Last week’s snowstorm was a delight to walk in. The forest was a quiet sanctuary and so very peaceful. The snowflakes drifted gently down and coated the trees with the icing we all crave leading up to the holidays.

But that soon changed. The second wing of the storm came barrelling through with heavy, wet “heart attack” snow. Trees and limbs fell. Much of Jackson lost power for more than a day. And walking became nearly impossible in our favorite places. Since then, the trails have been rutted and frozen, and while Samwise and Emily can walk on the crust without worry, I cannot. My ankles, knees, and hips have taken a beating. Still, we get out twice a day, but not very far.

This was a perfect reminder of why we travel during the winter months. We are not bothered by snow or frigid temperatures. It’s finding places to walk. A few areas groom a couple of trails, but they’re not for us. As you know by now, we seek out quiet corners of the forest where crows talk and people don’t.

A new wea…