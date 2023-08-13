Status Report: Yes, we are alive

It’s been a sh*t show in our home this summer. Much work is being done in our landlords’ space downstairs for when they return to ski in the winter. It will be awfully nice when it is done, but our peaceful hobbit hole has been anything but a tranquil setting these past two months.

Summer is my writing season, and I set ambitious goals this time, but it’s been nearly impossible.

Finally, last week, I surrendered.

I’ve felt trapped, could feel myself getting darker and going down roads I am uncomfortable with.

So, I shut off my phone (it’s still off), told friends I was going incommunicado, gave up hopes of a productive summer or meeting my literary agent’s deadline, and have done my best to simply hold onto myself.

So far, so good—kind of. There’s been no writing, but at least I am still sane.