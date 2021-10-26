Starlight Above & Underfoot

Today is Will's Iron Mountain Day

Share
Today’s weather brought a familiar mid-autumn chill to our bones. We took only one walk and that was in the rain. Samwise and Emily voted to spend the rest of the day in the hobbit hole dreaming of drier trails and forests splashed with sunlight. 

Dear friend,

A month ago, we received our first and only powerful rainstorm of the year. It lasted a mere 18 …

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous