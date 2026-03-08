Young Emily from her first week with us in October of 2017. She bonded quickly with Samwise and claimed her spot in our hearts.

It seems impossible that Emily turns nine this week. Where does the time go when it comes to those we love who live but a short portion of our lives? I borrowed this thought from a letter I wrote to a card I scribbled to Willem Lange this morning.

Also included was the irony that the last show Willem and I filmed together was on Cape Cod. It was the episode when I turned the tables and interviewed Willem. Back then, the idea of living on Cape Cod was the farthest thought from my mind. And now look at us.

It’s a dreary, misty day here on this narrow stretch of land between ocean and bay. We continue to long for a return to the woodland trails. Rotting snow sits 8 inches deep in the Witch Woods. I’m hoping the next four days, with temperatures in the low 50s, will see a return to walking among the foxes and the coyotes and the twisted limbs which whisper above o…