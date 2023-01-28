Splendid Isolation in Edward Abbey Country

Samwise and Emily beneath Corona Arch.

Since you last heard from us, we've crossed into Utah, and I can feel the ease while we begin our slower pace. The first three weeks of travel were more than I could have wished for, but they served as platters of appetizers for what's upon us now. Our trip is built around five weeks in Utah and several more in California.

Moab's a fine place to begin this new act of our Coddiwomple play. Last year, we spent five nights and wanted more. So, we are here for a week, and while it's colder and, in parts, snowier than is the norm, we've lost ourselves in the red rock, sandstone arches, and numerous quiet trails.

I'm not sure I would have enjoyed Edward Abbey if I had known him when he was alive. But his spirit lays over this area as Thoreau inhabits Walden and Muir the Sierras. Late in the 1950s, for two years, he worked as a ranger between April and September and greeted visitors, collected campground fees, and maintained trails. Abbey lived in an old…