Even when I was eating meat, eggs, and dairy, I rarely ate certain popular foods. I was not big into eggs in any form. Yet, there would come a few times a year when I craved scrambled eggs. I can say the same for scrambled tofu. I indulge only two or three times a year, but when the hankering hits, nothing else will do.

The great thing about scrambled tofu is that you can be as creative or plain as you wish. I load mine with as many vegetables as I have on hand.



I begin with extra firm tofu and don’t worry about squeezing it. Since I don’t use oil, I preheat a nonstick pan, and when hot, dry saute mushrooms. They will shortly release their hidden water. After a few minutes, I add diced onion and minced garlic and cook them until the onions are browned. That’s when I crumble the tofu by hand and add it to the pan.

Ingredients