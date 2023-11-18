Some Video Magic for You!

“You can't stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to

come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.” ~ A.A. Milne

Good morning.

It is with joy and excitement that I share my favorite video with you. With the help of Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society, it shares much of what, where, and who brought us joy this past trip. It’s also a fun “hype video” previewing much of what will come beginning January 1. May it be a welcome change from the dreadful news of recent times and a reminder that the world is made up of all kinds of folks—most of them good.

I’ll stop here and let the video speak for itself. I hope it brings you even a portion of the happiness watching it as I had while creating it.

Onward, by all means.

