It would not be an adventure if we knew the outcome in advance.

So begins our biggest, boldest coddiwomple yet: When we get up tomorrow, we will face 4 to 8 inches of snow in the morning. The first few hours of traffic are going to be a doozy!

Well, I did say I’d welcome any snowstorms before we left. Perhaps I should have been more specific.

Snow is the biggest unknown for our travels. Typically, we have not had to contend with it during our long winter-spring travels. However, there have been some trying times.

Two years ago, we received four feet of snow at the Grand Canyon, but we were already in place, and it did not impact us all that much, other than having to plunge through waist-deep snow on two hikes.

Longtime readers will remember a massive snowstorm that hit us in Navajo Nation a few years ago. It turned into a nightmare few days, including our visit to Flagstaff, where the roads are not treated for storms like they are in other areas. The result was a snowstorm crash and $8,000 dollars of damage to Clarence.

Our hotel rooms are booked, and our itinerary cannot be changed. All reservations for the first ten days are completely locked in. This was a major cost-saving gamble that can now be questioned. (We would leave today, but there is still too much to do.)

So here we go. Our first challenge of the trip will be in the first minutes. It’s enough to make one laugh and wonder what’s ahead in the following 5 months.

Onward, by all means—truly.

We Said Our Goodbyes…

To some of our favorite morning people yesterday.

Keith is the best postmaster Jackson has had in the fifteen years I’ve been here. A few years back, he and his family moved north to Jackson, and they love the area, especially the skiing. I am particularly happy for Keith this ski season because he’s lost over 50 pounds, and he’ll feel like a new man on the slopes. Yesterday, we dropped off pre-Christmas treats for Keith, his wife Beth, and their sons Kingston and Bodie.

I love Deb and her holiday sweaters!

Our mornings would not be the same without the grace and joy we exchange most days of the week at Grant’s Shop and Save, thanks to our interactions with Deb and Sheila, the cashiers. Their smiles are my daily bread, and Deb’s holiday sweaters bring out the best of a festive season. Grant’s and its entire staff are not what newcomers are used to compared to the “shinier” places they’ve moved here from, but I love it. It is a link to the past and a kinder, slower time.

I won’t tell you what I said to make Sheila laugh like this.

