We were blessed with desert snow this morning. It wasn’t much, just enough to make the setting more dramatic, and the clay trails turn into the kind of mud New Englanders are not used to. It will snow again tonight and into tomorrow morning, and the temperature will plummet for the next four nights—or so we hope. We don’t mind cold, but Samwise, with his boat-size paws and me with my size 12 hiking boots, we’re walking in wet cement.

This is some serious Jimmy Hoffa kind of cement shoes.

It’s enough to consider changing our itinerary—if the freeze does not help us out, that is.

Emily with a cholla cactus.

Our visit to Kanab has been more than I could have wished for. My gout feet and ankles have cleared up, coinciding with an appointment with a local herbalist and the welcoming softness of these earthen footpaths.

Just as sweet, this introvert has been charmed by the kindness of the locals. I’ve long missed the connections I had in Newburyport, the various tribes of friends, the breakfast and lunch gatherings, the talks over tea in coffeehouses. In only three weeks, I have found a warmth I did not realize I needed. Makes it possible to consider leaving everything behind and starting anew, once again, this timebwith Samwise and Emily.

Yesterday morning felt like the best Newburyport days. We ran into Gordon and Donna on the K-Hill Trail, and spent time talking before deciding to cut our trek short to return with them. We met Gordon and Donna last year on the same trail and looked forward to seeing them this year. Twice, we’ve run into Donna sans Gordon, and I began to wonder if she had buried him in the backyard. So it was good to have a full reunion.

Mahomey, one of the greeters at Asava.

After a stop at the grocery store, we were in Asava Juice, talking with Pam and TC and getting my usual green smoothie. I cannot speak highly enough about this shop or the people. It shines nearly as much as they do. So welcoming and affirming. It’s like walking into a place where you feel like you’re coming home again.

While there, Richard from the post office came in with a package, and we chatted up a storm again. It turns out his brother in Jackson lives on Mirror Lake Road, right across the street from our home! And Richard’s brother and sisters have all read Following Atticus.

As for Richard, we have readers here and one, an amiable fellow named John, one of Gordon and Donna’s friends, made Richard’s day by printing up what I wrote about him and delivering it to the post office. You can only imagine the joy that brought him.

Before Richard left for his next delivery, he said, “Before you leave town, my wife would like to meet you!”

“I’d like that.”

This morning, while buying thank you flowers for Pam and Becca at Asava, I met Sandy. She’s owned her flower shop for 48 years, and she’s a delight.

Sandy is still happy in her flower shop going in her 49th year.

“My husband made me put an ad in the paper to celebrate my 48 years, but I also announced I’m not ready to give it up.”

Her company in the shop consists of two parakeets and a Jack Russell terrier.

“My last Jack Russell was THAT once in a lifetime dog. But we fed him too much people food. He died on January 31st. When we discovered this one was born on February 1, my husband and I knew it was meant to be. He’s now two, and my daughter, she could have been a vet, makes sure I am not letting him get fat.”

Sandy’s shop is stuffed with bric-a-brac in an almost Miss Haversham way, and we joked about how long it would take to empty it when the time came.

“My kids better be nice to me, or they’ll be stuck with it all when I die,” she laughed. “And you should see my house, it’s the same.”

I thought of the new friends and acquaintances we’ve encountered on our walk today when the snow was softly falling. We reached Coyote Ridge, where Samwise usually sits and studies the ripples of landscape emanating out from the red cliffs. He watches for movements from the birds, and the large-eared rabbits looks out for the graceful deer and the stealth coyotes. Through it all, he sits and ponders and breathes peacefully. His Zen comes naturally, just at it did another dog I knew and loved.

Even as the snowflakes fell fatter and faster, Sam sat, took his initial deep breath, and relaxed into the hillside. Even in the cold, he sat without moving anything but his head and eyes for more than an hour.

Yes, the desert agrees with us, at least in the winter.

When Georgia O’Keeffe first came to northern New Mexico, she had a similar sensation.

“As soon as I saw it, that was my country. I’d never seen anything like it before, but it fitted to me exactly. It’s something that’s in the air, it’s just different. The sky is different, the stars are different, the wind is different.”

She would also say, “I feel at home here – I feel quiet – my skin feels close to the earth when I walk out into the red hills.”

Amen, Georgia. We can relate, for we are happy here, too, and my skin also feels close to the earth when I walk out into the red hills.

I cannot imagine leaving northern New England behind, but as I told a friend yesterday, that distinct region is no longer what it was. Gone are the days of the Norman Rockwell charm in the quiet places of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. To much Boston and New York have drifted north over the years, and when the pandemic came, it turned into a flood.

Still, I don’t think I have the heart or courage to leave that region altogether. But it does a soul good to know when he’s found a place he can return to time and again and wrap himself in the spirit of the land and the folks who make it their home.

Who knows if we will endure the mud or leave a few days early for drier trails? Whatever the near future holds, I’m grateful for what February has brought us here.