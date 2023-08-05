Skinny-Dipping Bliss

It’s the perfect summer day for skinny-dipping. And for the first time, I out-lasted Otter Emily. It was a blissful hour of solitude and Adam & Eve innocence. We needed this today.

The last two weeks have been a drain, and I knew to unplug. We so love the quiet, languid days of this time of year, but they’ve been few and far between.

So, I turned off calls on the phone this weekend to breathe, steer clear of mayhem, and concentrate on the sweet, uncomplicated, and pleasant aspects of summer.

Other than swimming, our agenda is marvelously agenda-free. There’s napping, reading, writing (for work and pleasure), and cooking.

The only struggle today was keeping the camera above the water while treading water in the clear current.

Nothing makes Emily happier than to swim, and with all the rain and flooding, we have not had much of an opportunity since last summer. And nothing has made me happier these past three months than the hour we spent in the river today.

Not everything was rushed, noisy, and harried this week. We were blessed to sit atop two mountaintops under the supermoon, we reconnected with an old friend I’ve not seen in fifteen years, and on our way to the swimming hole, we ran into a black bear. What a gentle thrill it was to sit with him for a spell.

A reunion with Cape Cod’s dune grass is ahead.

Two points that may interest you: the final Paige Foster letter finally drops tomorrow, and plans are underway for our next Coddiwomple. It’s exciting contemplating some new stops while anchoring our travels around familiar favorites. Once again, we’ll kick it all off on the Cape Cod National Seashore. We found the rare affordable place to stay in a region that’s gone insane. The real estate market is so fast-moving that our first Provincetown rental was sold, and we had to scramble to find new accommodations.

Yes, it feels like we just returned, but the year is speeding by, and a few small sugar maple leaves are drifting earthward.

“It should not be denied... that being footloose has always exhilarated us. It is associated in our minds with escape from history and oppression and law and irksome obligations, with absolute freedom, and the road has always led West.” ― Wallace Stegner

Stay tuned for more updates on where our passions will take us during our four months on the open road in 2024.

Thanks to the great Harry Nilsson for the perfect accompanying music for our swimming hole bliss.