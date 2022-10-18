Two weeks before the foliage begins to glow, the tour buses filled with senior citizens start showing up on our country roads. I feel bad for those early arrivals who don't get to see New Hampshire at her finest. But then I think that no matter where they come from, they are witnessing landscapes much prettier than what they look at every day.

This year the leaves faced a summer-long drought, and it showed. Not as many of the fiery red sugar maples stealing the show. The build-up was slow, but once everything peaked, the literal fall happened nearly overnight. And that was even before our flooding rainstorm.

Now, besides a few remaining pockets of maple trees, the beech leaves glow electric green and yellow. My how they sing in contrast to the thinning forest.

With this change, we have slipped into one of those seasons within a season. These following weeks belong to the beech trees, and while the older and taller trees will shed their leaves soon enough, the youngest will hold on through winter. As autumn beats on and November's silver skin shows everywhere in the woodland, the beech leaves shimmer ghost-like in the black-and-white forest.

This is also bear-hunting season. Until now, we mostly saw our neighboring bears at sunrise and sunset. But this late in the year, they are experiencing hyperphagia. They forage up to twenty hours a day. The usual 8,000-calorie daily diet increases to close to 20,000. That means we have a greater chance of seeing them. Unfortunately, so do the hunters.

Typically, we avoid the trails where hunters hide behind trees, hoping that an unknowing bear will stop at their baited piles of bread so they can courageously shoot them. But lately, I've grown tired of hunters.

I understand their role in keeping the population down. The forest service refers to this shooting of souls as "harvesting." But still, I end up rooting for the bears. And every now and again, if I can help a bear out, I will. (Last year’s effort here.)

During our first cross-country road trip, Samwise and I were pulled over in Bill, our VW convertible, while racing three miles over the speed limit near Trout Creek, Idaho. It was a perfect early summer evening; the top was down, and my long hair and Sam's floppy ears were flowing.

When the muscle-bound box-headed local police cop approached, I smiled and had my license and registration ready.

He was polite.

"What brings you out here from New Hampshire?"

I don't know what made me say it, but I answered, "Kidney and heart failure, blood clots, anemia, stroke, and other maladies."

He wanted to know what kind of dog Samwise was. "Is he a hunting dog? He looks like a hunting dog."

"Funny you should ask," I said while stroking Samwise's shaggy head as he looked straight ahead and ignored the cop.

"He's a pink-nosed, long-backed Seussical terrier, bred in Texas for hunting armadillos."

The officer nodded his head with interest.

"Unfortunately, my friend is a lover, not a hunter. Instead of going after the armadillos, he tried to protect them. I got him after the owner, a hunter, grew disgusted by Sam just sitting and playing with the armadillos. Lucky I came around when I did, or he would have put him down."

I was given back my license and registration, and he was nice enough not to give us a ticket. But he warned me of the dangers of hiking in the area—of bears and wolves and mountain lions.

"I take it you are a hunter?"

"A bow hunter. It's more of a challenge, you know."

"Do you hunt?" he asked.

"No," I admitted, "I'm a vegan."

At this, he scrunched his nose, and lines creased the muscles in his forehead. Then we had a half-hour discussion about hunting and why he favored it, and I was against it.

Ultimately, I admitted that I did not like hunters because of their lack of reverence for animals.

"That's not me. I respect them," he said.

"So, when you kill an animal in the woods, you don't pose with his dead body? You don't hang his head on your wall back home."

The conversation ended about that time, and I think that police officer was hoping he would catch me speeding again so he'd have another chance to give me a ticket.

At this time of year, Samwise and Emily walk closer to me, and I do something I would not normally do. I wear a backpack that holds a Bluetooth speaker, and I blare loud music. This does two things: alerts hunters to us, and sometimes, if we are lucky, I scare away a bear.

Last week, we got lucky. It was late in the day, and I was happily singing along with Danny Elfman's "Corpse Bride." (Listen here.)

Huzzah

Huzzah

We're going to have a wedding (Hooray)

A wedding (Hooray)

Let's all get out and cheer cause

The bride is getting married today

Hooray

I can't carry a tune to save my life, but on this day, my booming voice was just bad enough to save the life of a young male.

He heard us coming and thumped loudly away from the tree trunk he was sniffing around.

At that moment, I heard a loud "Hey! What do you think you're doing?"

A fellow emerged from behind some brush dressed in his finest Elmer Fuddian glory—funny hat and all.

I continued singing, "We're going to have a wedding…A wedding…!"

I could not help myself and urged him to join in by inviting him with waving hands. Unfortunately, he clearly did not know the words.

Samwise and Emily looked up at me when I turned the music down. I asked them to sit.

I took my time taking in his outfit, his shiny rifle, his red face. "Hey, sorry about that. I guess we scared off your bear."

"F#@%ing right did! What do you think you’re doing? I've been waiting for hours, and he finally showed up right before you did. I was just waiting for a clean shot."

I nodded, smiled, and waited for him to say something else, but he was mostly just sputtering and panting.

"Alright then, gotta run." With that, I turned the volume back up. The next track was already playing, and I began singing and dancing down the trail with Samwise and Emily, bounding at my silly, jaunty steps to KC & the Sunshine Band's "Boogie Shoes." (Song here.)

(Note: if my singing voice sounds like a wounded beast, I dance with all the grace of a seizure. What I lack in talent, though, I make up for with joy!)

Oh yeah, boogie down boogie down

I want to put on my my my my my

Boogie shoes

Just to boogie, with you, yeah

I want to put on my my my my my

Boogie shoes just to boogie with you, yeah

I want to put on my my my my my

Boogie shoes just to boogie with you, yeah

Most of the year, you'll find us walking like monks in the forest, but there are times in bear hunting season when I know we're in the area of some good bears, and you'll hear me making this silly racket.

The next day, the mother bear and her two growing cubs visited us for the first time in months. She hid in the brush, but I could see her standing on her hind legs to watch us. Samwise and Emily sat and watched the two youngsters climb a tree and peer out at us from either side. We all stayed like that for several minutes. Eventually, mother bear decided it was time to move on, and the three of them left the three of us behind, where we sat in wonder for quite some time.

The two cubs watching us from the evergreens and beech.

Of course, when considering bears, I always think of Aragorn and how he used to nap on our little deck and even enjoyed our flowers. For all I know, the bear we saved may have been his kin.

State data tells us that the White Mountains have 1.46 bears every square mile. I take comfort in knowing they see us far more often than we will ever realize. There’s some magic in that, I think. And I celebrate knowing that once in a while, we can save one of their lives. After all, they look much better in the woods than on some hunter's wall.

