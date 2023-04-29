My apologies for being absent these last ten days. Months of raw, cold, wet weather finally caught up to me in South Dakota’s Badlands, where I had to take a second night in an out-of-the-way motel when a fever burned.

We drove home through the rain for several days, and when we arrived in Jackson, I felt slightly better. However, I’ve not been myself. Today, I’m back in bed with a fever, chills, and sore throat.

Getting sick is a rarity for me since switching to a whole-food, plant-based diet. I attribute it to the weather we dealt with on the road. It’s one thing to fend off a cold, flu, or bug from the comforts of home. It proved more difficult while on the road.

I’m leaving you with some of the inspiring interactions we had with the wild mustangs of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. These took place in three variations: from Clarence; with Samwise and Emily in Clarence while I was with the mustangs; with all three of us sitting on the ground near the wild horses.

We were honored by t…