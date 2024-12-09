A quick check-in from Virginia, where it was 65 degrees and sunny today. That’s a far cry from all the snow the folks back home received yesterday.

We had Skyline Drive to ourselves from mid morning to mid afternoon. We ended up seeing more deer than humans. However, the one person we did chat with was super-friendly Ranger Kyle at the entrance gate. Since no one else was around, we lingered.

Just before we drove off, he said, “Now it’s my turn to ask you a question.”

“Ask away.”

“Can I pet your dogs?”

I handed him treats to offer Samwise and Emily. The good ranger had recently lost his four-legged soul, so it was a joyous meeting for Sam, Emi, AND Kyle.