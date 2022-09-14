Brought by another pelting overnight rainstorm, we woke up to Autumn this morning. She is as lovely as I remembered and was waiting outside for us as we spilled into the wet grass in the backyard. She immediately reached out and kissed us. This was the moment we'd been waiting for.

Why we rise early.

The air was not cold, but scrubbed clean and almost intoxicating to inhale as it rattled around our lungs. Emily closed her eyes and tilted her nose to the sky while Samwise sat and watched the trees. Soon, we were in Clarence, hurrying to the woodland paths with the windows down.

Straight out of a fairy tale.

Upon entering the forest, the early sun glinted sideways through the wet tree bark and still-green leaves. It was almost lyric with everything enlivened by the rain. When we departed the main path and entered the Grove of Grouses, the wood was richer and darker, the shadows mysterious, the scent seductive. Slivers of the rising sun sparkled gold in the dense growth. It felt as mysterious as the beginning of a fairy tale.

The grouse were still resting in the trees, and because of that, there was no raucous drumming of their wings as we wove beneath their lady birds' cooing and the males' peta-peta-peta. Last night's dinner was strewn across the wending trail—small apples pecked and chewed, so redolent Sam and Emi stopped and smelled them on our eastern path.

It's a rare moment when we get to enjoy early blue skies after a soaking rain on our walks, and I felt a song building in me as we moved along the earthen trails and occasional early-discarded red maple leaves.

Our walk was different today; more buoyant, more bounce to our strides. For the first time in months, I kept my shirt buttoned. From time to time, we'd each take a bite of air and roll it around with our tongues like winetasters at a vineyard. We are connoisseurs of the fall season, after all, and this morning, we were smitten. By mile two, dark clouds crowded out the joyful light, and it began to sprinkle, but not even the light rain could dampen our mood.

Leaves just beginning to change along the Saco with Mount Stanton behind.

The clouds raced in within minutes, and soon the sprinkles came.

We've waited longer than usual for the arrival of Autumn. Yes, I know the calendar tells us it's still not here, but in Northern New England, there are so many glimpses of the glorious season starting in mid-August that it feels like it arrives in full by Labor Day. Not this year, though. And maybe rarely again as we move into the heated world. Perhaps we'll just have to get used to later autumns and milder winters.

By the time we arrived home, a cleansing wind had begun, and it has been stirring the treetops all day. It beckons, and as soon as I send this to you, we're off to visit a mountaintop for sunset while hiking with dinner in my backpack.

A fine view of dramatic Mount Tremont.

Life is sweet here in New England. I read today that there will be a frost north of the notches by the end of the week. Yes, that delighted squeal you heard comes from me as I ready for the best time of the year.

A Perfect Autumn Lunch

An enormous pot of Pumpkin Lentil Soup has left me with quarts of leftovers and just the right lunch to carry me into the autumn. You can find the recipe here. I added chopped apples, pumpkin pie spice, Pumpkin Spice Balsamic (found here), and a kiss of maple syrup. With five miles already on our morning walk and a sunset mountain hike ahead of us, I wanted something more substantial today and added lentil pasta. This delicious soup is meant for this time of year.

September’s Photo Giveaway

