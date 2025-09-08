A sparkling sea of blue hopefulness has supplanted the weekend’s showers and brooding skies.

This is some fine September weather, and we look forward to taking advantage of it.

What a delight it is to undertake a short road trip, compared to our four and five-month excursions. Packing was easy: a backpack for clothes, medications, and toiletries; a small container of food for Samwise and Emily (treats are already in the car); laptop, pens, stationery, and stamps; a small cooler; fruits and veggies, oatmeal, beans and rice; a small microwaveable bowl; utensils; and my 6-quart Instant Pot.

We’ll spend the night reliving an old memory—a long-ago late-night tea

with Coretta Scott King. It was just the two of us by a fireplace.

There are some fine independent food co-ops along the way for salads, fresh greens, and anything else that is needed. There’s also a charming indie bookshop where I’ll grab my next read.

Samwise & Emily in the HMS Beagle at Sequoia National Park this spring.

Each day’s travel will be captured in a Substack letter for all paying subscribers. (Yes, the Coretta Scott King story will be included.)

So…are you ready? Emily has taken to preferring the front passenger seat of the HMS Beagle. That means you get to sit in the back seat next to the polite and observant Samwise. Grab your toothbrush and hop in!

Let’s spread some joy, shall we?

Here’s a photo of Emily’s first outing with Samwise and me. We took her from the shelter to give her a break from confinement. However, after a walk around Thorne Pond, it was decided she was part of the family.

Onward, by all means, y’all.

Atticus and I did not travel much, but here he is as a puppy on our first night away from home. We’ll return to this area in the next few days.