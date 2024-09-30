Sneaking in a scene from today’s outing for you foliage lovers.

Time moves fast, especially as the seasons change. So, I’m squeezing the monthly question about the books you’ve thrown yourself into in September while it is still September.

I have four books to share from my nightstand, and two are “Sylvia” books.

You may recall that one of my pen pals is 8-year-old Sylvia, the daughter of our former vet, Dr. Rachael Kleidon. Rachael, Sylvia, Bryant, and Maple may have moved to Virginia last year, but we stay in touch. Sylvia is a prolific reader, and she is just finishing up the Percy Jackson series I sent her as school let out. (She loved it.)

Now she is onto the fun and brilliant Impossible Creatures.

I read most of the books I send Sylvia before mailing them, or at least read them concurrently. I fell in love with Katherine Rundell’s characters and the story. This book is perfect for 8–14-year-olds, but adults who enjoyed Harry Potter and any of Tolkien’s tales will also enjoy it. I’m…