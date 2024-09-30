Time moves fast, especially as the seasons change. So, I’m squeezing the monthly question about the books you’ve thrown yourself into in September while it is still September.
I have four books to share from my nightstand, and two are “Sylvia” books.
You may recall that one of my pen pals is 8-year-old Sylvia, the daughter of our former vet, Dr. Rachael Kleidon. Rachael, Sylvia, Bryant, and Maple may have moved to Virginia last year, but we stay in touch. Sylvia is a prolific reader, and she is just finishing up the Percy Jackson series I sent her as school let out. (She loved it.)
Now she is onto the fun and brilliant Impossible Creatures.
I read most of the books I send Sylvia before mailing them, or at least read them concurrently. I fell in love with Katherine Rundell’s characters and the story. This book is perfect for 8–14-year-olds, but adults who enjoyed Harry Potter and any of Tolkien’s tales will also enjoy it. I’m…
