It is a sweet and gentle weekend. We've puttered around the last two days, listening to college football in the background. This has more to do with the memory of my father, who never missed a Saturday game, and always rooted for the underdog, more than it does with my time on the sidelines at Iowa Hawkeye and Kentucky Wildcat games.

Nostalgia runs deep in early September, which always feels like the return of a cherished friend, where all is easy and comfortable.

Just as my dad wouldn't have, I don't enjoy the loud, brash-and-flash of the weekend pregame and halftime football studio shows. But I have no doubt that he would enjoy the Season of Socci.

Bob Socci is the radio play-by-play announcer for the Patriots. At times, he is the most admirable person associated with the team. While I watch the games, I do so with the volume down and the radio turned up.

There is a calmness to Bob's voice that feels as much a part of my peaceful autumn Sunday ritual as church once was. There's no blust…