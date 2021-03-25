Saying Goodbye to the Desert

We’re thankful to have spent the last nine weeks in the desert. From Shiprock to Moab, Kanab to Tucson, Las Vegas to Palm Springs—it’s been a singular winter for three New Englanders.

Tomorrow morning we leave for a place that will make Ms. Emily as giddy as a school kid.

We’ll settle in for a week and shake off the desert dust. It will be the longest stop of our remaining time on the road.

I feel the need to settle in to write. It’s getting so busy in my head, the words are ricocheting around. They want to dance in the open air.

Expect written posts or ‘letters’ as Brian McKay recently posted in a comment, over the next four days.

Of course, there will be plenty of photos as well. Mostly, though, I need to need to write. There’s a wagonload of stories gasping for air.

I’m also doing something different over the next four days. Everyone, paying and free subscribers alike, will receive the posts and be able to comment. After Monday, it will revert to the regular schedule of 12 posts (16 while traveling) a month for paying subscribers and 3-4 for those who receive the free newsletter.

Also, from now through Thursday, annual subscriptions are available at 20% off, with 20% of profits going to Emily's rescue organization, Operation Pets Alive.

We’re off to spend more time with the Joshua Trees this afternoon. I’ll give them your best.

I will leave you with a golden Buddha, seen in Amboy along Route 66 yesterday, and a comment from an astounding soul. She took my breath away when she offered me her words. I would love it if you sent her whatever positive energy or prayers or wishes you have to offer.

I LOVE that someone left the giant golden Buddha with one hand a Covid mask!

Thank you for your courage and faith, Pat Wilcoxson. You inspire.

