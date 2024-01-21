All photos in this letter (other than one) are from yesterday’s dawn hike at White Sands National Park. A lovely and freeing off-trail four-mile ramble into the dunes.

I know we will not be able to take these annual winter trips as we do forever. Times change, and circumstances, too. Age plays a factor—it is a raw reality that dogs age six times faster than humans.

The first long trip came seven years ago as a response to surviving heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, sepsis, blood clots, and the rest of the items on my Pupu Platter of Death. My father had taken his seven youngest around the country in August of 1969 while pulling a Skamper tent trailer. It was an indelible month on the road, made all the more important since my mother died the previous Christmas week.

I always figured I'd take my own family on such an odyssey, but I never got married or had kids.

I was so near the end of life during those five weeks in Maine Med that I realized I might not have the opportunity to see America again, especially the Wild West. So why put it off?

Samwise was a youngster then—a year and a half old.

Young Samwise, seven years ago, on our first visit to White Sands!

I’ve not paid attention to how quickly life is passing for us, but when bloodwork came back on Samwise and Emily just before we left home last month, it was a wake-up call. The next few days, there was a pit in my stomach.

When a puppy arrives in your life, there are countless tomorrows, they are eternal, and they are always young—until one day, they are not.

The bloodwork came back fine for Samwise and Emily, but what hit me, was Sam's age.

He's eight, and he's also a big dog. That's the number that pierced me.

How has so much time flown by?

Samwise still moves well, plays with Emily with gusto, and romps through the woods. But I am aware that he is beginning to follow on some gentle climbs instead of leading.

The thing about Sam, compared to Emily, especially, is that he was never young. He arrived with an older presence, a sage-like calm. And perhaps that's why this snuck up on me. We have lived in a blissful innocence together.

I mentioned in a previous letter that I feel more vulnerable this year. And this is why. It's the passage of years.

I understand that we have plenty of time left together and countless miles, and there is nothing glaring facing us—other than reality.

But reality can really bite you, especially when you’re not paying attention.

As a writer, I can't help but look back, forward, and check in with the present. I am aware of where we stand. I know that things will never be better than they currently are. Samwise will never move as well, never get up from bed as easily, and there may come a time when he won't want to take long trips.

Sam has been a constant for Emily and me. He's always known who he is, and there's not been much development through the years. None was needed. He's always been grand. He's comfortable with his place in the world.

Emily is now seven. She's thirty pounds lighter, still coiled with energy, if, thankfully, less carbonated. As her black hair has become peppered, Emi has mellowed into a sweet companion. Unlike Samwise, she has shown incredible growth.

When visiting with Rachael in Virginia, I confessed my gnawing awareness about Sam's age while walking in the park with Sylvia. She understood. Rachael always understands the love we share with animals and how that means our hearts will always end up broken.

I'll never worry about Samwise; he's got life down pat. But I do think of Emily, young in both heart and soul and still a sprightly spirit.

When the time comes when there is no more Sam, Emi will miss him dearly. Because she's so attached to me, she does not like it when other dogs get close to me. I can barely pet Samwise without Emily wanting equal attention.

Reading her needs and knowing her personality, Emily would never be up for another dog. There may come a time when it's just the two of us. That worries me for her—and me. She'll be like an amputee who still feels for her missing limb. And I'll bear witness to it every day. Such moments feel impossible already, and they moisten my eyes.

We went on a hike and a wrestling match broke out!

So this is not only as good as it gets for Samwise, it's as good as it will get for Emily. And I guess the same goes for me, too.

If we come to a fork along a wooded trail and Samwise takes one path and I take another, Emily is torn about who to follow. She is bonded to us equally.

I credit Samwise with helping to calm Emi when she was so hyperactive and unruly it felt like she was most reckless and irresponsible dog I’ve known. He was her still point.

The irony in all of this is that when I adopted Samwise, it was just after hearing from two doctors that if I were lucky, I'd maybe make another five to ten years. IF I was lucky.

Samwise was on death row in a Texarkana kill shelter with no time left on the clock. When he arrived, it was poignant because I believed it was the first time I'd be taking in a dog who would outlive me.

But here we are eight years along, and now I watch my friend taking the first easy steps into aging.

This is not just age. Emily has the lightness of feet of one of Tolkien’s elves.

Because of all of this, our current trip feels more real to me, less of a dream than the others. I'm soaking it up more, enjoying the tiniest bits, holding Samwise a little closer, conscious of the anchor he plays in our small pack, all with the understanding there will come a day when memories are all I have.

This week is more exciting now that we have arrived in the American West again. It's hard to believe that other than that trip when with my father and seven brothers and sisters, my only visits to the West were always with Samwise. As an adult, I've never been here without him.

I keep returning to that line from Richard Osman, "You always know when it's your first time, don't you? But you rarely know when it's your final time."

At the end of our time with loved ones, we always wish for one more day or that we had paid closer attention to the big and little things that made life perfect. Those days are here now. I know we visited Big Bend National Park and had two sublime visits at White Sands National Park this week, but it never feels like we're in the West until we are right where we are.

Forever the ponderer.

Where we are currently is the Haunting Place (I will explain that in a follow-up letter). The upcoming week will be thrilling, as it always is, with stops in four more National Parks, but this coddiwomple, I'm more in touch with the memories we are capturing.

We've been on the road for a month—talk about time flying—yet it feels like this is where our adventures truly begin.

Thank you for tagging along and for reading. This is tender stuff.

We writers love our readers, and I appreciate you.



Last week, when Sylvia wished I was her Uncle Tom, I told her I was something better than that. I was her friend, and that means we choose to be close. I am aware with everything go on in the world, you have endless choices on how to spend your time. Thank you for making time for these letters.

We've been stopping at some of my favorite author's graves on this Coddiwomple. Two I keep coming back to are Henry David Thoreau and Rachel Carson. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was writing her final book, Silent Spring, Rachel was motivated by a line from Henry's Winter journal: "If you art a writer, write as if thy time were short, for it is indeed short at the longest." It became her prayer, her mantra.

That may be why I'm writing more on our current trip.

