Samwise the Brave

Now this feels more like it.

Adventure, blue water and eventual blue skies, and fresh Pacific Ocean air laced with hints of spring. In the morning, we walked the white sands of Carmel Beach as the tide ebbed. Late afternoon had us hiking in the foothills of Carmel Valley.

Our first full day on the Monterey Peninsula was heaven-sent, the kind one dreams of when planning a proper coddiwomple.

We adore the peninsula for a myriad of reasons. The scenery is phenomenal, the hiking trails numerous, and the history of creative souls who found inspiration here hovers over this heaven-kissed corner of the globe. (More on that last point tomorrow.)

Now for the adventure, and Samwise being Samwise.

We pulled into town during another horrid down-pouring and wind-battered day. Electricity was out, trees down, rock and mudslides, and flooding closed roads. Due to storm damage, the Pacific Coast Highway from Morro Bay by way of Big Sur was not an option. We took the inland route, and while the ride was barely over two hours, once here, there were so many storm-related detours, it took another hour to travel the last four miles.

Then we caught a break. Lashing rain withered to a sprinkle and then stopped. So, before checking into our home for the next week, we hit the trails for a few strong miles of up and downhill movement. It was difficult since the forest was strewn with many fallen trees. We had to climb over tree trunks and branches; in other spots, we had to crawl under. Well, to be honest, I was the only one crawling, and that was because my limbo is not what it used to be.

Three types of trees highlight this area: oaks, Monterey cypress, and Monterey Pine. Our first walk was among towering pine, with bark saturated to the point of being red.

The trails were firm underfoot, with very little mud to contend with. And the rain had the woodland fragrant. I could feel that little tap dance in my lungs one experiences when invigorated and happy.

Halfway into our trek, that happiness was replaced by consternation. Samwise stopped, stood alert, and growled. It was deep and guttural and warned of danger.

I scanned the forest for a mountain lion but only saw a darting bushy-tailed squirrel disappearing up a rise into a thicket.

The trees loomed around us, heavy and rich in their storm-stained bark. Mist hovered like spirits. It felt suddenly eerie.

I called Samwise to me, calmed him, and began walking again. But he cut me off, and his growling grew louder. Emily tucked in behind us and looked nervously behind. But Sam was looking up the trail, his body rigid and aware. He let loose a single sudden deep bark—a rarity for Sam. My eyes grew busy as I scanned our surroundings.

That’s when I heard a terrible sound.

It was a deep rumbling noise, something I’d never heard before. First sound, then sight. Twenty yards ahead, the top three-quarters of a towering Monterey Pine split off from the base and, in slow motion, came crashing down. The horrific cascade was deafening because as the giant fell, it brought several other trees down with earth-shaking thunder.

Had Samwise not stopped us, there’s a likelihood chance we would have been crushed.

We gathered ourselves, picked our way through the rubble, and slowly continued, with Samwise leading us.

It took a half mile more before we relaxed into the walk, and nothing else happened. During the last half-mile, the rain began again, and we encountered a dozen members of the California Conservation Corps clearing a service road.

“I can’t imagine how busy you have been,” I said.

The fellow in charge was about 30, strong in face and jaw but also weary.

“Never seen anything like the last week.”

“Long hours?”

“We’ve been averaging between 12 and 15 hours a day.” With that, he shrugged and added, “Whatever it takes.”

Soon after, Clarence delivered us to our rental. The power was out. I lit a fire to warm and dry us. Thankfully, power was restored. I boiled water for a mug of peach tea, and the three of us huddled together on the couch. Electricity came and went a few times that first night and failed once again yesterday.

We awakened to the best weather of our trip, and that had us starting the day with a few miles on the white sand of Carmel Beach. There are few stretches where sand meets sea more picturesque. Because it was chilly, and maybe due to storm hangover or lingering closed roads, we had it primarily to ourselves.

Blue spread across the sky as the sun climbed behind us, painting the glorious Pacific even bluer. After three miles, we sat on a dune. Emily stretched before us like a contented sphinx. Samwise leaned against me. How nice it was to be still, breathe the clean air, inhale the floral and sea scents, and watch the tide and clouds go about their business.

The beach is only a mile from where we are staying. We can see a sliver of it from our deck. The trails where Sam saved the day are two miles away, and the foothills and mountains of Carmel Valley are a 20-minute drive.

With several days of fair weather ahead, we are in a good place, a sweet spot, and things are better than they’ve been in a week.

We finished the day with five miles on steep trails. It hurt my heart and lungs in the way good climbing should. From the high outlooks, the valley below was a shire green, and we stopped several times among the oaks with their trailing moss tails stirring in the gentle breeze.

This is Steinbeck Country, of course, but it is so much more.

Last night, we sat by the fire again. We were all dead tired from so many miles, but it felt darn good to tuck the best day of our trip in for the night. I fell asleep to the snores of my two friends and with a book on my chest.

Life is as it should be.

Yesterday’s Meals

Breakfast was oatmeal with riced cauliflower, mixed berries, ground flax seeds, amla powder, and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Morning snack was tangerine sections over micro greens drizzled with citrus-balsamic vinegar.

Lunch was a large salad—hello, Whole Foods salad bar!

Pre-afternoon hike snack: balsamic beets, apples, and more microgreens.

Gotta love fresh kale!

Dinner: I used one of Dr. McDougall’s Soups as a base and added all of this. The one jar not clearly showing is black cumin powder. I also added brown rice.

Dessert: Sliced watermelon. Perfect after so many miles on my feet.

Coming Attractions

The following 30 days will be busy with shifting scenery and weather conditions. There are 11 stops planned during this time, including 7 national parks. As always, our priority is safety but also hiking. It’s going to be intense.

This is the last free letter in March, open to both paid and free subscribers. Since it is unlocked, feel free to share it far and wide. You can email it, text it, and post it on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or wherever the web takes you these days. Word of mouth is always the best advertising.

Thank you for being here. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Paid subscribers, expect much more from the Monterey Peninsula over the coming week.

Thank you for being here. Three years ago, I shifted away from Facebook to concentrate on readers. We are grateful to have thousands of you here, including many of my favorite authors, former residents of the White House, national media personalities, athletes, coaches, and some fine actors and actresses. This site has blossomed more than I imagined. We are blessed by your presence, and not a day passes without me realizing that.

March Framed Photo Giveaway #1

Congratulations to Mary O’Connell for winning this framed and matted photo of Samwise & Emily hiking at Red Rock Canyon. Like all of our winners, Mary was chosen randomly from those who liked a Substack letter by clicking on that little heart.

There will be a second giveaway this month.

Give a gift subscription

Comments are turned off for this post.

Scholarship Readers

Thanks to the generosity of several subscribers, a dozen readers who would like to subscribe but cannot afford to have been gifted year-long subscriptions. My thanks to those who are participating in this program and to Substack for providing the option. It’s something I would not have come up with on my own.

Donate Subscriptions