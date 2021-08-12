Samwise, the Beautiful Swimmer

Late yesterday, I wrote to an ailing friend, telling her of our current hot spell. Our local swimming hole, quiet, ever empty, and always waiting for us, has been the best refuge from the summer heat. Early one morning last week, we walked the two miles to reach it, arrived hot and sticky, and spent an hour sitting, splashing, and swimming in that cool …
© 2021 Tom Ryan. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Tom Ryan, Author is on Substack – the place for independent writing