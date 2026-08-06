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Samwise Senses a Presence at Best Friends’ Memorial Garden

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Tom Ryan
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Good morning.

It’s a big day for us; a travel day. We have not had one of these in five weeks, but there will be a slew of them over the next 50 days.

I’ve tried to encapsulate this coddiwomple into chapters. Our 35 days in Kanab were Chapter 4. This morning, as soon as we step off the trails here, Chapter 5 commences. It is the first of the 9 remaining coddiwomple chapters.

I’ll leave where we are headed as a surprise, at least for now. But as we edge back into the American West, I wanted to share this video of a peaceful and remarkable afternoon here a few weeks ago.

Each afternoon, it is too hot to get out and do much of anything. To alleviate Samwise and Emily’s boredom, we drive over to Best Friends Animal Society and drive the length of the dirt road. We pass office buildings, farm buildings, animal pens, plenty of multicolored, layered rock, and clusters of hearty desert plants.

The video is about the ten minutes we spent in one of Best Friends’ memorial gardens for deceased animal …

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