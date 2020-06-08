Samwise on his 4th Anniversary

Share

There are days when it is easy to take Samwise for granted. He’s his own fellow, after all, and does not require much attention. The old soul in him lets me know when he desires to be held, wants to go out, or if the water bowl needs refilling. Other than that, he’s so quiet and still, he blends in with his environment. If you’ve seen us on a book tour, you’ll note that he naps almost the entire time I’m talking.

While Emily is bonded to me, Samwise is bonded to the world before his eyes. You can see evidence of this in most of the photos of the two. Emily usually looks to me, while Samwise has his back to us, surveying a river, the forest, or the mountains rolling off into the distance.

This past weekend marked the fourth anniversary of when six-month-old Samwise came north from Texarkana, Texas, to start his life anew. He’d been on death row with less than twenty-four hours to breathe. He’d been a street dog, and when he was locked up, no one wanted him.

I found out about him eight days after Atticus died in my arms. Virginia Moore, then the extraordinary head of our local shelter, was close to Atticus and was the last person, besides me, to hold him. I was on a drive with Ken and Ann Stampfer when a text from Virginia stopped us all.

“I know it’s probably too early, but there’s a dog down in Texas who has less than a day to live. Do you want him?”

The attached picture was of a young fellow behind bars. He looked forlorn, maybe resigned to his fate, as he stared off into the nothingness. Who knows what he was thinking?

Ann and Ken knew what I was thinking, even as I uttered, “Fuck.”

It was too soon, and I was only three weeks removed from the hospital; lucky to be, as my Aunt Marijane would have said, “able to sit up and take nourishment.”

Give a gift subscription

Samwise Atticus Passaconaway was with me within two weeks.

On our first walk at Thorne Pond, I unhooked his leash. He bounced and frolicked as puppies do, especially when tasting freedom. I can only imagine how infused every one of his senses was in that New Hampshire spring.

He stayed close to me, but ran figure eights, did circles around my slow and unsteady gate. I moved along the path by the river, and he was racing back and forth. At a viewpoint, I said, “Come here, please.” And he did.

“Check out the view.”

At that instant, I knew he was a different fellow. All the springs left his legs, and he stood next to me and gaped. Still, eyes looking from the river up to the ridge and above to Stanton and Pickering, two smaller mountains Atticus and I had hiked often.

I thought of that golden moment this morning when he stood on a boulder on Chapel Rock. He climbs with the assuredness of a goat, even more so than Atticus. He does better at heights and edges than Emily or I do. He stood, letting the wind toss his tawny ears. He stood as if a lion overlooking the Serengeti. Em and I watched him, as we often do, and he stayed that way for a good two minutes.

Four years…

Where have they gone? That’s most likely a third of Samwise’s lifetime. That thought brings sadness, as any dog lover will appreciate.

Four years ago, I did not know how long I was going to live when I agreed to take Samwise in to save his life. For the first time, I understood that a dog I was living with would most likely outlive me.

We muddled through that first year together. Me in mourning for Atticus and for everything else I’d lost. A year passed. Will’s Red Coat was published. On the afternoon of our last book tour event, after it was over, we drove off in Bill, our VW Beetle convertible. For sixty-one days, we took in the country. Down to Savannah, across to El Paso, with stops at the Grand Canyon, Pacific Ocean, Yosemite, the Redwoods, and further north. It was while riding on a curvy Oregon backroad toward Neskowin on the coast that I looked over at Samwise—and it hit me.

I’d felt all my adventures were spent. But there I was, on one more.

Another one of those golden moments that brings a tremble to my heart.

That trip was for Samwise and me what that first summer when Atticus and I hiked the 4,000-footers in eleven weeks had been. An adventure between brothers that tightened the bond.

That instant of recognition brought me back to life a few degrees more than I had been.

Five months later, there was another dog who needed a home. Others that came north from Houston had found homes, but not a wired little dark girl. We went to take photographs with her, hoping that would help find her a home. But when we met “Millie,” I asked if we could take her for a ride. Virginia knew then, I believe. We drove to Thorne Pond, and just as I did with Samwise that first day, I let her off-leash.

Unlike Samwise, Emily was a willful handful. But it’s all been worth it. Yet taking her in, I knew the dynamics would change. She needed a lot of attention.

We are a tightknit pack. Both are more bonded to me than to each other. In all the attention Em needed, it was easy to almost forget about my stoic Samwise. So, I have made efforts through these last two and a half years to give him as much attention as possible.

My health is better these days. Soon, you will come to understand why I made the changes I did. Suffice it to say it is important to me to always be here for my two friends. And yet, I still carry a piece of paper with me, in case my heart gives out again, or I have another stroke or one of the times I pass out on the trail I do not wake up, and it lets whoever finds me know where to bring Samwise and Emily.

Share

That place is a loving home with friends who adore Samwise and Emily. I’ve often said that Samwise will be fine without me. But I’m not entirely sold on that. Perhaps I only mention it to make myself feel better.

For now, all I know is that we three are to live as purposefully and mindfully in the present as we do. Watching my magnificent friend stand in that wind and look out over forests of mysteries this morning, I realize I was meant to live so that he would too. And that is another bond between us.

That’s the joy in watching Sam and Em go about their days, for they truly do live. And so do I.