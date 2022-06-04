Samwise Marks 6 Years

Samwise as a puppy.

Six years ago, I was not anything to write home about. Yes, I’d survived the Pupu Platter of Death, but barely. I could hardly walk, could not climb stairs, had trouble getting up from a chair, never mind my bed.

Less than two weeks after returning home, the main inspiration I had to live and, I believe, the reason I made it home, died in my arms under the pine trees in a soft rain at North Country Animal Hospital.

One of the vets found me sitting in my car half an hour later, the only person in the parking lot.

“Can I do anything for you?” she asked.

I was numb. My voice trembled, “I’ve never gone home without Atticus.”

Television stations, newspapers, and magazines reported on the life and death of Atticus M. Finch. A few celebrities and politicians reached out. None of it mattered. My grieving was both white-hot and ice cold. The loneliness was impossible to swim through, especially at two in the morning.

My reason for surviving was dead. The conversations with God were not pretty. I may have even taught the Almighty a few new words.

Eight days later, I received a text from Virginia Moore, a close friend and the head of our local animal shelter at the time.

“I know it’s probably too soon, but there’s a puppy in Texas in a kill shelter. He will be put down tomorrow because no one wants him.”

Eight days.

She sent a photo.

Samwise in the kill shelter, waiting for his life to begin.

Shit.

Six months old, behind bars, and a day from dying. What a world.

I couldn’t even take care of myself. I needed more time to grieve all my losses—especially Atticus. The reasons to say “no” we’re countless.

I checked with Virginia later that afternoon, hoping someone would have stepped forward.

“No. Poor guy. No one wants him. That’s why one of the rescue organizations we work with reached out to us.”

Two weeks later, Samwise Atticus Passaconaway arrived by transport.

Two doctors I’d met with after the hospital stay told me they had not expected me to live. Pressed, they told me I would be fortunate to live five to ten years.

Hence, Samwise came into my life as the first dog I most likely would not outlive. Arrangements were made, just in case.

By the second day, young Samwise was walking off-leash with me in the forest. They were only one-mile walks and extremely slow, but he was a bright student.

Together two near-death survivors began making their way through the world.

Today marks six years. From the beginning, Samwise was celebrated as an individual, brought up to be a peer and not a pet, and it was not long before he left his puppy stage behind.

Samwise has some of the same characteristics as Atticus. He is gentle, patient, and kind, and he shares the love of pondering and good views. Otherwise, he’s very different, and how lucky I am for that.

Atticus and I deepened our strong bond through the intense mountain adventures we shared. I realize now that Samwise and I grew closest after our first cross-country trip. These were different adventures, but they served the same purpose in helping us grow into what we are.

Give a gift subscription

We have now reached that hallowed place where words are not needed most of the time. We think and communicate silently.

In following Atticus, much was expected of him, but Sam has surpassed all of it and thrives in what Abraham Maslow would refer to in humans as self-actualization.

Samwise (and Emily) benefit from what Atticus (and Max and Will) and I learned together.

The first thing I wanted when inviting Samwise to live with me was to save his life. And ever since those first weeks, I then wanted him to lead an extraordinary life—one worth living.

Due to the extreme circumstances of our beginning days, from day one, we’ve encapsulated the quote from Ram Dass, “We're all just walking each other home.”

I look at my friend and am proud of him. He’s taken the gift of life and run with it.

Apart from a few rules for safety, respect, and consideration, Samwise has a say in what we do and how we go about our days. That’s my gift to him.

Share

My role has been to guide him through the human world while not getting in the way of who he is meant to be.

When it came to Atticus, Will, Samwise, and Emily, I have always held firmly to something Thomas Merton wrote: “The beginning of love is the will to let those we love be perfectly themselves, the resolution not to twist them to fit our own image.”

Looking at my stately friend in middle age, I could not be happier for him.