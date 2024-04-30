Our annual winter-spring odysseys are a repeated exercise in life intensified and condensed. We don’t go and settle in one place and wait until New Hampshire thaws; we bounce around and chase forever dreams.

Morgan Sjogren, desert scribe and loved friend, tells us that we never return from an epic adventure the same way we did when we left. That’s always been our experience, but never more so than this year.

I’m late to travel, and there’s much I still long to see and experience. But here’s a secret: the first trip was inspired by a deathbed reckoning. Each that has followed has been spurred on by Death.

While in Maine Med for five weeks, most of it spent slow dancing with the Woman in Black, a priest came into my room while I was in intensive care. Even in my delirious state, I knew he’d been hovering for days and was finally sent in by one of the nurses.

Wires and tubes were either attached to or plunging inside my body. I needed oxygen, and breathing was made possible by a humming machine. There was the gosh-awful catheter to collect my urine. The blood vessels in my arms collapsed and could no longer supply the twice-daily blood tests. To remedy this, a port for withdrawing blood was inserted on the right side of my neck. On my left breast was my dialysis port.

I could barely move, and if I did, a machine often beeped while red numbers would flash and spin, and a nurse would come running into my room.

The priest was kind and approached almost in apology.

I forget his first words, but he spoke in a soothing manner.

Eventually, he got around to asking if I wanted to confess my sins.

I had known for a little while that many doctors on my three rotating teams—one for my heart failure, another for my kidney failure, and a third for my entire body’s failure—never expected me to leave Maine Med alive.

Now imagine, if you will, how I felt at that moment. Imagine how you’d feel.

I shook my head no to the priest. I could barely speak. And when I did talk, my speech was broken and addled by my stroke.

The priest asked if he could at least sit with me. I nodded and wondered if he could see the Woman in Black on the other side of my bed, sitting calmly, patiently waiting to walk me home.

He tried a different approach.

“Do you have any regrets?”

It took forever for me to raise the head of my bed. Even my fingers did not work well! It took even longer to remove my oxygen.

He waited as I put myself into position.

When I removed my mask, the beeping started, and a nurse rushed in, saw what was happening, and apologized before retreating.

The priest leaned in.

“Ask again…please.”

“Do you have any regrets, Thomas?”

My lips were dry, my throat parched. Ever so slowly, my words softly rose from the driest desert, dragged over a rutted dirt road.

“Father…”

I gasped for breath.

He leaned closer.

“Father…”

Closer still.

“…none…none that I fucking want to share with you.”

He was stunned, even repelled at first.

Was that a smile on the Woman in Black’s face, a giggle suppressed?

In my utter brokenness, I managed a wink and cracked the slightest smile.

I laughed until I coughed and wheezed for my breath, and the priest laughed with me, and light danced in his eyes. He patted my hand and said, “If it’s okay with you, I will still sit here for a while.”

In the following days, the priest’s question lingered.

Of course, there were and are regrets, but few that I could do anything about.

During my four-hour exhausting dialysis sessions, I gave it more thought and came up with two. I’d never owned a convertible, and I’d not seen America since my father took me across the country with six of my brothers and sisters on a month-long road trip in 1969–the summer after my mother died.

You see, death has been in the room and behind my travels ever since.

The second half of Mary Oliver’s poem, The Summer Day, goes like this…

I don’t know exactly what a prayer is.

I do know how to pay attention, how to fall down

into the grass, how to kneel down in the grass,

how to be idle and blessed, how to stroll through the fields,

which is what I have been doing all day.

Tell me, what else should I have done?

Doesn’t everything die at last, and too soon?

Tell me, what is it you plan to do

with your one wild and precious life?

With my wild and precious life, I wanted to see the Grand Canyon, giant saguaro cacti, Joshua trees, sequoias, redwoods, the blue Pacific Ocean, bison, mountain lions, and grizzlies. I wanted to drive my new VW Beetle convertible (I bought it months after leaving the hospital) the entire length of the Pacific Coast Highway and under the stars of Death Valley with the top down.

Samwise in Bill on our first trip.

I wished to make the trip my father took us on, the one I'd put off until I had my own children—my own family.

Our travels—the first trip was only Samwise and me; the other five have come with Emily aboard—have always taken place with one eye on death and the other on our fleeting lives.

Death is not a bad thing; it is not something I worry about anymore. Heck, She sat in a room with me for several weeks, always kind, always understanding, even loving. I came to see her as a sweet friend.

You might say that the Woman in Black and I have had an agreement since we shared a room in Maine Med. And when the day comes, I'll take her hand, and she'll walk me home.

What could be more beautiful?

Samwise and Emily's lives are shorter than mine, and my job is to see them celebrate them as much as possible. I want them to dance and play, and run and sit—both in peace and wonder. I offer them everything I learned with Max, then Atticus, and finally with Will.

Our trips are the same rollicking quests Mark Twain dreamed of as a child, the same as young Jack London undertook to escape a life in the factories.

Samwise is eight years old; Emily is seven. Two years of their lives have been filled with our road trips. That's one-fourth of their time in this world!

They, too, have seen the Grand Canyon, walked among giant saguaros, sequoias, and redwoods, and sat in a spell cast by the bison and splashed in both the Atlantic and Pacific.

“Listen, are you breathing just a little, and calling it a life?” ~ Mary Oliver

We've created and nurtured the best lives. That's partly because I completely understand that life will not rumble on this way forever.

Doctors told me I was lucky to be alive soon after leaving Maine Med. They could not figure it out—so I told them Atticus was at home, sick, and he needed me. I'm not sure they understood the power of love. It was not in their calculations.

In the same conversations, they predicted I probably would not live another five years. I was okay with that and confess to wanting to die the night Atticus took his last breath in my arms two weeks after I returned from the hospital.

That is, I was okay with that until Samwise and, eventually, Emily, two unwanted souls came along.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

My goal is to always be here for them, and when they are gone, I will gladly take the Woman in Black's hand and shuffle off to wherever Samwise and Emily go, and Atticus, Will, and Max are.

Even knowing all that, I ached when Samwise showed signs of aging early in our trip. When he became ill on the Monterey Peninsula, I would have crumbled had he not needed me.

"Too soon," I've whispered often since California.

We cut our trip short and drove by way of Yellowstone, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Wind Cave National Park, and Badlands National Park to Virginia. It was not the most direct route to see our friend and vet, Rachael Kleidon, who had moved to Lexington last year with Bryant, her husband, and Sylvia, her daughter. However, it was the best route.

Two miles outside of Yellowstone, we came upon a herd of elk. One approached Samwise's open window, and the two gazed into each other's gentle eyes for minutes. I did not dare drive off.

We spent one night in each park, and Samwise was buoyed the entire time. Bison, pronghorn, elk, coyotes, moose, black bears, and prairie dogs conspired to offer him the medicine he needed.

Never underestimate the power of awe.

A moment of soulful exchange.

The entire time we made our way eastward toward Rachael and some hoped-for answers, I listened to Mary Oliver's poetry.

In Blackwater Woods, where Samwise, Emily, and I walked daily in January during our Provincetown visit, Mary reminds us

to live in this world



you must be able

to do three things

to love what is mortal;

to hold it



against your bones knowing

your own life depends on it;

and, when the time comes to let it go,

to let it go

I know that seems like an impossibility. It does to me. The mere thought crushes my soul.

But nothing reminds you to live and love like the whisper and promise of death.

I had no idea what was plaguing my dearest Sam, but I was reminded (I am reminded) of how temporal every life is.

The day Rachael took Samwise into the office with her was the longest he and I had ever been away from each other.

It was the first time since Maine Med I couldn’t breathe.

Emily and I were lost without Samwise while walking on a wooded trail in Brushy Hills. During those haunting two miles, we dealt with a reality that will come one day, and I wept.

Funny, and perhaps it would be a surprise to any of those doctors who predicted my early demise if I stayed in touch with them, but I no longer think about being the first to die. Samwise is older and bigger than Emily, and I have come to believe there will come a day when it is just Emi and me. That walk in the spring greenery was a preview of a life that frightens me.

It’s taken a while to get Samwise test results into a digestible form. There are still some answers we need. Hopefully, they will come after Thursday’s additional blood tests.

I will stop here for now, so I can write them up accurately.

As I do, as I’ve done often through the years, I will continue to count my blessings for the best medical care. Rachael Kleidon is a friend and a gem. Her friend and former associate Tom Allegrezza, who will take over Sam’s care now at North Country Animal Hospital, is darn special himself. We are in the best hands.

This much I can tell you now, as Sam is pressed up against me, peacefully snoring: his health issues are multi-tiered.

We are grateful that he has had more energy over the past five days and seems happier.

The other day, Rachael and I looked back at photos and videos of Samwise and Emily in their puppyhood.

Meanwhile, once in a while, I have chanced, among the quick things,

upon the immutable.

What more could I ask? And I would touch the faces of the daisies,

and I would bow down

to think about it. That was then, which hasn’t ended yet. Now the sun begins to swing down. Under the peach-light,

I cross the fields and dunes, I follow the ocean’s edge.



I climb. I backtrack.

I float.

I ramble my way home. ~ Mary Oliver

Continued tomorrow with test results.