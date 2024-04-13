It was a long day but a pleasant one, and it culminated in a highlight.

Samwise was not up for a regular walk, so we stopped half a dozen times on the drive from Bend, across Oregon, into Idaho, right to the grave of Ernest Hemingway in Ketchum.

Hemingway’s Grave

This is the town where Hemingway committed suicide in 1961, the year I was born.

There's also a Hemingway Memorial two and a half miles from his understated grave. We visited both.

For some reason, both Samwise and Emily chose to climb the monument. I saw no harm or disrespect in them playing mountain goats, so I let them do as they pleased. I would never allow this on a grave.

Even though Samwise is off, he was his usual self when he sat and studied the Hemingway Memorial for fifteen minutes. I was sitting behind him on a bench, but eventually, I, too, sat on the ground. Emily first watched us and then joined us. What a curious trio we would have been if anyone came upon us.

I don't know about your relationship with Papa Hemingway, but mine is a fascinating mix. His relentless pursuit of his craft and unwavering writing discipline were inspiring. I find some of his fiction captivating, but his Parisian years, when he blossomed as an author and mingled with many other creatives, intrigues me the most.

That being said, if I were to meet him in person, I doubt I'd like Hemingway. He was undeniably arrogant, brash, and a narcissist. Plainly put, he was a jerk. But what a fascinating jerk!*

I've been to Key West and the Hemingway House, but I've always wanted to see Ketchum. It did not disappoint.

As I do with each of these stops, I put myself into a kind of trance and imagine the area as it was when Hemingway was here. This allows me to "be with" authors in my imagination, and I can almost feel them.

The Ketchum-Sun Valley area is breathtaking and has evolved significantly since Hemingway's time. It's now a haven of luxury, a far cry from the rustic charm that Hemingway knew. I doubt he'd like it if he were around today.

Eastern Oregon

We only stayed in Ketchum for the night. Now it's off to Missoula; from there, our itinerary includes Yellowstone National Park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park (TRNP)—where we have had up-close interactions with bison, Wind Cave National Park, Custer State Park, and Badlands National Park.

My least favorite is Custer because they sell their bison for meat, and most are not purebred. They are often mixed with cattle. The park is little more than a cattle farm. Alas, the same is true of many parks where bison can be found. (Confession: we only drive through Custer State Park to access Wind Cave and because we all love the donkeys.)

Wind Cave, Yellowstone, and Theodore Roosevelt are the three strictest in the country regarding the genetics of their bison. And when the bison population grows too high for these parks, excess members of these herds are shipped to other public lands and not butchered.

From Hemingway Country to Bison Country—what a week it already is!

Samwise is doing well enough that he sat up for most of the seven hours in Clarence on Friday, endlessly studied the fields of cattle, and watched hawks and mockingbirds swoop and soar.

He may not be up for hiking or even for long walks. Still, Samwise will have constant stimulation between the bison, grizzlies, wolves, coyotes, donkeys, mountain goats, possibly mountain lions, pronghorns, and big horns in the days ahead.

He is particularly fascinated by the wild horses of TRNP, and I don’t believe that he and Emily would ever give chase, but I do believe that they'd love running with them.

I spoke with Rachael Kleidon for 90 minutes yesterday. There's blood work, X-rays, and other tests ahead, but from the details I've shared, Rachael is optimistic that Samwise will rebound nicely once she works her magic (my word; she's too humble to use it).

Sam felt well enough to take a little climb.

Regarding author, poet, artist, and storyteller stops: I anticipate another dozen before returning to Jackson. This aspect of our trip has added a fascinating twist to our miles, and I am enthralled while hunting down the various sites. No matter how much I know about these historical figures, I learn even more. It feels like I'm back in college, only this time, I'm reading the assignments!

"Poor Faulkner. Does he really think big emotions come from big words? He thinks I don't know the ten-dollar words. I know them all right. But there are older and simpler and better words, and those are the ones I use." ~ Hemingway

Footnote:

*I was going to use a stronger word than “jerk,” but my quota for cussing was obliterated yesterday when I learned a reader stalked Dr. Rachael Kleidon down by phone to inform her what she should be doing for Samwise. I will share this woman’s madness with you at a later date when I am less livid. Let’s just say that Rachael’s new coworkers have learned something about stalkers. And what an introduction they had to us before we even arrived. I’m embarrassed and will apologize to the vet staff when we meet them. I also feel protective of Rachael and awful that she had to endure this at her new job.

The strangest thing about the extreme few who partake in stalking us, our friends, or people connected to us is that none of them ever think of themselves as stalkers. I’m just grateful that I have it easier than some of the female authors I’m close with. They often have to worry about their physical safety.

I Screwed Up

In the late summer that year we lived in a house in a village that looked across the river and the plain to the mountains. In the bed of the river there were pebbles and boulders, dry and white in the sun, and the water was clear and swiftly moving and blue in the channels. Troops went by the house and down the road and the dust they raised powdered the trees. —Hemingway’s opening passage of A Farewell to Arms

Plaque on the Hemingway Memorial

Hemingway’s unadorned grave between two pine trees.

PS: I experimented with adding a voiceover to the text. I apologize for my scratchy voice. Next time, I’ll drink hot tea first.