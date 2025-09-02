Willie Reed was 18 but small enough that he looked 15. Everyone he knew told him to shut his mouth. A murderer told him the same thing.

Instead, Willie did the unthinkable in the segregated 1955 Mississippi Delta and testified to what he saw on an August Sunday morning. This was a first—a black man taking the stand in court in the Deep South to tell an all-white jury what he saw. Throughout his testimony, the jury, and the two white half brothers on trial for murder, joked and laughed at Willie. Nevertheless he spoke.

Can you imagine the courage? It seems unfathomable even 70 years later.

Willie Reed was out of bed just after sunrise and on his way to the little country store not far from the sharecropper’s shack he lived in. As he walked, he saw a pickup truck with four white men jammed into its cab, and two black men holding a frightened black child in the back.

They pulled up to a seed barn in Drew, Mississippi, and the boy was dragged inside. It was the beginning of two hours of hella…