He came into my life when I was told I was dying.

After five weeks in Portland's Maine Med, my three teams of doctors were astonished I was able to walk out, albeit slowly and unsteadily. But there I was, with my failed heart, a pair of failed kidneys, several blood clots, pneumonia, anemia, internal bleeding, lung disease, and other assorted maladies,* being driven back to Jackson with a little dog on my lap. (*Almost as an afterthought, one day, a doctor said, "Are you aware you also had a stroke?")

I was returning home to my dear friend, Atticus, who had also been ill. We'd never been away from each other, but when we needed each other the most, I was hooked up to a dialysis tube, and he was being shuttled around from a friend to his friends.

This photo of Atticus was taken fifteen years ago today.

Once reunited, we were a grateful but sorry pair. Both of us were weak and unsteady on our feet. I lost consciousness a few times during those first two weeks. A rehab facility had been suggested, but I knew I needed my friend, and we both needed the woods. I'd be standing, and next thing, I'd be flat on my back, opening dizzied eyes while Atticus was licking my face.

Then, the seizures struck. They were his, and they came quickly and violently.

Twelve days after we both returned home, I rushed him to the vet's office late in the afternoon, and he was put to sleep.

I insisted we do it outside under a pine tree in a light rain. Atticus was in my arms, and I was unsteady on my feet. But I would be damned if I did not stand strong for him.

A week later, our friend Virginia Moore, who had been ferrying Atticus and me to local doctor's appointments, sent a text about a little lost soul in Texarkana, so far away. He was slated to be put down within twenty-four hours.

Virginia Moore with Atticus during his last week. Virginia was only one of three people other than me who Atticus allowed to hold him. Although even then, he was leery about it.

I took him to him in to save his life, but who was going to save mine?

Doctors at Maine Med later admitted they did not know how I had lived.

"Atticus. I lived because of Atticus. He needed me."

When pressed, they also told me I would be lucky to continue living. Less than five years, two said. A third said that if I was lucky, it may be ten, but they would be a rough ten.

How is it possible to be so happy knowing that

in the future, I'll be so sad?

Nevertheless, a life needed saving, even though it felt too soon for me to take in a six-month-old puppy. How was I to take care of him since I could barely take care of myself in such a weakened state?

Last month, Samwise turned nine.

Where have the years gone?

Samwise sleeps more than he used to, yet we still happily and easily cover five miles at sunrise. However, our roles have shifted. Whereas Sam used to take the lead eighty percent of the time, now it's my turn.

The Sonoran Desert has been good for us. We are in better shape than we've been in months, and the miles come easier each week. Still, I am mindful of giving Samwise an easy day once a week. It's a day filled with several short strolls woven together.

It's our last week here, and the fun part soon begins. Within the week, we'll be hiking in Petrified Forest National Park. Two days of walking along the Grand Canyon already feel emotional to me. A soul cannot stand there looking out and not feel a swirl and tumble of emotions. Monument Valley will follow. Moab with Arches National Park, Dead Horse State Park, and Canyonlands National Park will grace us with two weeks of wonder.

So why are tears pricking at the corners of my eyes? Perhaps it is because I'm sandwiched between two warm friends and the comfort of their snores as I write to you.

Such perfection cannot last, and I know this.

None of these landscapes we are about to wander can equal what beats within the three of us—the friendship, the shared experiences, the equality. These trips are as much about Samwise and Emily as they are about me. Our travels have comprised a third of our lives over the past six years.

It stings when I pause and observe Sam. Nine years have flown by in an instant. My heart aches even as it loves.

I like that he leans against me more when I am driving on this trip, his big head on my shoulder, the weight of his body on my side. We study the road together until he nods off.

In Airman's Odyssey, Saint-Exupéry wrote, "Life has taught us that love does not consist in gazing at each other but in looking outward together in the same direction."

In bed each night, Sam's body almost constantly seeks mine out. He has always known who he is and what he wants, and now he longs for more contact. Like Atticus, his body is the vessel of a very old soul.

Yesterday, we were at a Starbucks drive-thru. I live on their unsweetened iced tea while road-tripping. The young woman paused after taking my money.

"Why are they looking at me like that?” she asked with a nervous giggle.

"Like what?"

"They are so still and calm. I feel like they are studying me. Not sure a dog has ever done that to me before."

She called a coworker over. The other woman squealed in delight, "Oh my! Those are some old souls!"

Now and then, I look at Emily and mourn for her. She is eight now and came sixteen months after Samwise. If nature runs in her usual ways, Samwise will leave us first, and Emily will be lost. We both will be.

How is it possible to be so happy knowing that in the future, I'll be so sad?

Ah, but for now, the road is life, as Kerouac put it. Adventure calls and we are so damn blessed to share every bit of it as we walk each other home.

Give a gift subscription

Coming Attractions

During our final week in Tucson, I’ll clean up a few things while catching you up on this trip. Expect letters on a few magical stops earlier in our trip and the three Mississippi letters explaining how our days in that state may very well be the most profound of all our travels (Hello again, Norman Rockwell!). You’ll read how mysterious dogs appeared when needed most. Our first stay in the My Place Hotel chain will be reviewed. Lastly, it’s time to tell you about a little pink house and how Forest Gump came into play—and will again! And then there is Provincetown. We skipped the enchanting town at the tip of Cape Cod this year, but it has inspired many stops since leaving home on December 5.

As we visit the various national parks and sweeping western landscapes over the coming months, you’ll receive more of our Postcards from the Open Road, in which photos and videos take center stage over prose once or twice each week.

Once ensconced in Moab, we’ll undoubtedly touch on Edward Abbey, but I’m also dying to tell you how Hemingway has become a significant theme of this coddiwomple. Oh, and then there’s Dorothy Parker, too!

Our visit to Dorothy Parker’s grave in December. Story to come.

Share

This letter is for all readers (feel free to share the love). Free subscribers will hear from us again once we return to the road. This is one of two free letters in January. Paying subscribers, have your reading glasses ready!

Onward, dear reader, by all means.