Samwise and the Porcupine

Emily has reached the point in her knee rehab, where she takes three fifteen-minute leashed walks a day. This started on Thursday. We walked to the Thompson House Eatery and back. The first stroll came with apprehension and caution—by both of us. (Samwise stayed at home.)

Her hips swayed more than usual, a muscular imbalance that’s to be expected. She walked gingerly but without a limp, like Dorothy's rusty Tin Man getting used to using his limbs again. When she tried to move too quickly, she raised her leg and scooted on the other three. She does this at home in our hobbit hole when excited. My job is to have her slow down and place weight on her foot.

Walk by walk, day by day, she gains confidence, and her gait becomes smoother. It will take time, though, but I already knew this.

Of course, it's unusual for her to walk on a leash, not to mention on pavement. I have no doubt she finds these short forays tedious, for how do you walk when you want to fly? But it's progress, and this excites me.

Late yesterday afternoon, when the crazed weekend crowd had thinned slightly, we took a ride on country roads, as we do every day of her recovery. These trips in the car allow Emily to enjoy the scent of the trees, made fragrant and fresh by a lowering sun.

We parked at a gated forest service road. Her first rehab walk away from the civilized world.

What a difference!

On our walks in Jackson, Emily is measured. She shows restraint. But the moment I placed her at the edge of the woods, she breathed in the woodland spirits she has missed. Her eyes brightened, her ears and tail sprang to life. She desired to leap with abandon into the wildness and bath in the ferns.

How heartening to see her return to her lover, to witness her primal glee.

No, I did not let her run. That would have been foolish. I reminded her to take it slow. I kept the leash short.

In response, she strained on her lead. I don't blame her. Nature's siren call had to have been undeniable.

Even Samwise was different. When it is just the two of us, he walks without his usual vigor. Being a whole pack again, however, infused him with the same spell that had hold of Emily. He danced on his hind legs, bouncing up and down, ears flying and falling, flying and falling, eyes swimming with mischief. He ultimately dropped into a playful downward dog pose, his stub tail flip-flapping speedily up and down, invitingly Emily to romp.

We've all missed this.

"No, Sam. It's not time yet."

But god, how she wanted to!

Samwise led us into the forest. The deeper we ventured, the higher the weeds climbed between the tire ruts. Gnats buzzed our ears, but having survived black fly and mosquito season earlier in the year, gnats are laughable. Birds sang. Was that a pileated woodpecker calling out from a distant tree? I hear blue jays. And Emily, dare I say, pranced, even with her weaker leg.

At the seven-minute mark, just before we were due to turn around, the high grass in the forgotten road ahead moved.

In an instant, Samwise, eyes wide, bounded high with that mania I've seen him express a thousand times, CHIPMUNK!!!

“Gentle, Samwise. Gentle.”

It was while he was up in the air that dear Sam realized he was not about to land on a chipmunk or a squirrel, but the queerest of creatures, the likes of which he'd never seen.

This was the moment I've feared for years with these two. When Atticus encountered porcupines or skunks or wolves, he sat on his own and watched them. But how would my two enthusiastic friends handle their first interaction with one? They feed off each other's emotions, after all.

Emily, while excited, was bound to me, and safe. But Samwise…poor, poor Samwise was betrayed by gravity.

Porcupines move ever so slowly and cannot dart out of the way. This fellow did what all his brethren have done for centuries. He turned his back to the lunging wolf, expanding his quills.

I'll never know what went through Sam's mind at that moment before he fell to earth. I'll never understand how he came up short, inches away, and knew not to follow through.

When he landed, he dropped into the same downward dog pose he displayed earlier, only this time with curiosity instead of friskiness.

"Sam, give him room. Come here, please."

Biology and reason wrestled behind Samwise's brow.

"Sam." Softer this time.

Samwise retreated.

The three of us sat only feet away from the peaceful quilled warrior. We watched breathlessly, as he turned, is if in slow motion, to take us in.

Porcupines have the sweetest faces. And this one was no different. We were held captive by the innocence of those dark eyes. The tiny, perfectly shaped nose. Oh, how it moved to take us in, just as slowly as he moved everything, to smell us.

So it came to pass, what could have been a disastrous result for Samwise, turned into another lesson where we three shared the woodland with one of its citizens.

Maybe it was five minutes, maybe more. Time stops in these breaks from the mundane world. We were the first to move, standing and returning the way we came. Each of us looking back on the porcupine. It was only after we began to walk that he waddled off in the opposite direction.

I keep thinking about how he turned to examine us while relaxing his defenses. In that space between species, where words don't exist, an understanding did.

