I erred in this morning’s letter when listing the ingredients and FORGOT bananas.

Recently, I’ve been making Sam & Emi’s ice cream treats at home instead of buying the more processed and costly store treats. Last I saw, Ben & Jerry’s dog ice cream was $7.99 for four small cups.

In a blender combine

1 cup of water

1/3 cup of rolled oats

2 bananas

1/2 cup of frozen blueberries

1/4 cup of peanut butter (or any nut butter)

2 tablespoons of flax seeds

1 date

Blend it like it is a smoothie. Pour into the containers and freeze. These are fabulous containers!