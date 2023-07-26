Samwise & Emily's Nice Dream Recipe
I erred in this morning’s letter when listing the ingredients and FORGOT bananas.
Recently, I’ve been making Sam & Emi’s ice cream treats at home instead of buying the more processed and costly store treats. Last I saw, Ben & Jerry’s dog ice cream was $7.99 for four small cups.
In a blender combine
1 cup of water
1/3 cup of rolled oats
2 bananas
1/2 cup of frozen blueberries
1/4 cup of peanut butter (or any nut butter)
2 tablespoons of flax seeds
1 date
Blend it like it is a smoothie. Pour into the containers and freeze. These are fabulous containers!
