Samwise & Emily Meet a Bear

In the forest, the snap of a twig or a breaking branch offers the possibility of instant excitement. A simple walk through a tangle of wild trees holds the potential for thrilling adventure.

On most long weekends, we forsake getting into Clarence, leave him napping in the driveway, and instead, I slip on my water shoes. Then it’s across the backyard, down the bear path, wade through the thigh-high Ellis River to the cross-country ski trails, and then miles of trekking without the holiday crowds. Sanity is always close at hand.

Alas, soaking rains swelled the rivers, and the Ellis was high and threatening.

So we awakened Clarence, pushed through the clamor of urbanites who came north to escape their rushed lives and visited the maze of trails near Attitash Ski Resort.

A day’s worth of downpours ceased in the morning, leaving the woods soaked and shiny. Trails were slick with mud and fallen leaves. Strong winds stirred the treetops. Older trees groaned and creaked. We heard the unmistakable breaking of birch limbs above twice in five miles. We had to dodge large falling branches that landed close to us with dangerous thuds.

A fellow could die this way, and what an almost comic way to go.

It made for an intriguing walk, and it had me paying close attention to the older, weaker birch trees we’ve come to know. We had to climb over felled limbs, blocking our way in several spots.

Later in the day, we pushed through even heavier traffic and returned to the same trails. It did not take long to slip away from the crowded parking lot and get lost on secondary paths. The sun was out, and the forest was drying. It made for a pleasant escape.

The air was cool, and I almost wished I’d brought my light gloves. I made a note to remember them for this morning’s miles when it will be below 40 degrees while you read this.

We snuck through the woodland realm like thieves and did not see another walking soul for five miles.

Then came the snap of a larger twig.

Samwise stiffened, jerked his head to the left. Emily’s ears peaked, her body tensed.

The late-day air carried a musky scent; surely, if I could notice it, their canine noses were working in overdrive.

No one talks about how smelly a big old bear can be. Even those with mostly vegetarian diets—especially if their fur is wet. But the musk is unmistakable. I cannot count the number of times we’ve not seen bears but smelled them close by, knowing full well they were watching us from some hidden spot.

We saw the ample rump of a good-sized fellow rushing through the trees to our left.

Primal instincts took over. The bear needed to escape, Emily and Samwise were compelled by nature to chase, and my blood rushed through my body. Excitement flushed in all four of us. Three species and each feeling the fever of fight or flight.

I am thankful that Samwise was off-leash the second day we met while Emily was untethered on our first walk. It creates freedom of choice, responsibility, and moments of trust like this when our bond is understood.

Emi and Sam bounded forth, instincts exerting them onward. But reason and contracts agreed to long before held strong. They looked back at me, even as their wolfish heritage surged.

“Gentle now. Gentle! Let him be.”

The invisible leash between us was taut. Every biological cell screamed to Samwise and Emily to hunt. But friendship and understanding restrained them.

“Gentle. Don’t scare him.”

But it was too late. For all his size, the big fellow was frantic and wanted nothing to do with us.

Seconds before the telltale snap, I had been mourning the lack of bear interactions this year. Too much development has driven them from their usual haunts, and we have missed these wild experiences.

My next thought was, “It’s hunting season. This poor fellow shouldn’t be where we can find him, not if he wants to live.”

Whenever we run into a bear, a decision is made. If the bear is calm, as many we’ve met through the years are, we will spend time with them. But if they are frantic, as this fellow was, I don’t want to cause strife. Goodness knows, most bears are as solitary as I am—so I can relate.

But since it was hunting season, I decided to make him uncomfortable. I want him To avoid humans, their hunting dogs, and indifferent guns.

So we followed the bear.

He rumbled through the underbrush, moving with a marriage of power and ease. Sam and Emi lusted for a chase, but I asked them to stay with me.

They were at least happy we were trailing the bear, a mature fellow of about 250 pounds, I estimated.

Their eyes were keen, their noses utterly thrilled, and yet they were polite as I called, “Gentle with the bear. Gentle now.”

“Well done,” I said to them as we bushwhacked after the bear. “Well done.”

The bear climbed a tree, clawed at the wet bark, huffed, hissed, and clicked his teeth. We know the warnings well. He was more excitable than most we have met. And it made me happy to have him feel threatened.

I want him to avoid the likes of us. And chances are, if we encountered him, a hunter would also.

This bear needs to be worried and concerned. It could save his life.

Typically, when a bear climbs a tree, and we are nearby, I’ll talk to him (or her), offer assurance, and calm them (and Sam and Emi, too). Before long, the hissing, teeth snapping, agitated scraping and clawing, and all other theatrics will cease. In most instances, a treed bear will grow as curious with the three gentle souls watching and will also grow calm. We’ve even been fortunate to have bears note how respectfully we’ve been sitting quietly, only to descend from the tree and sit with us from ten to twenty yards away.

Yesterday, I offered no such assurances. Even as Samwise and Emily were aware of the struggle within themselves—primitive or gentility, I was mindful of my own desire to be gentle, to want to make friends with this fellow mortal*—at least as much as you can with a Wild. But the goal was to make him dislike us.

Powerful jaws continued snapping, long claws scraping their warning into the tree. I said nothing. I merely stood and watched him.

Oh, how I wished it did not have to be so. How I’d rather sit and talk with him, have Samwise and Emily sitting with me while sending a message of kindness.

Alas, I will always root for bears over hunters. And this proud fellow belongs in the forest, not on some moron’s wall.

At such times, I often think of something Edward Abbey wrote, “Whenever I see a photograph of some sportsman grinning over his kill, I am always impressed by the striking moral and esthetic superiority of the dead animal to the live one.”

Years ago, when pulled over by a police officer in Trout Creek, Idaho, for surpassing the speed limit by 4 miles per hour, we lapsed into a lengthy chat. He was a hunter and warned Samwise (Emily was not born yet) and me about hiking in the area.

“Wolves. Mountain lions, too. When I bow hunt, I’ve often been disturbed to discover they were hunting me.”

All conflict between the cop and I had eased. He was not going to give me a ticket.

He nodded to Samwise, still young and sitting in Bill, our VW Beetle convertible. The top was down on a mild summery evening.

“Is he a hunting dog?”

I shook my head. “Nope. Was supposed to be. He’s a Texas Long-Back Pink-Snout. They’re bred to hunt Armadillo, but he decided he was a pacifist and wanted nothing to do with killing. That’s how I ended up with him.”

“You’re not a hunter?”

I smiled, knowing he might change his mind about giving me a ticket, but I couldn’t help myself.

“I’m the opposite of a hunter.”

“What’s the opposite of a hunter?”

“I’m a vegan.”

He shifted his weight uncomfortably, trying to decide if he still liked me. I could see it in his face. It’s the same look I get when telling a Red State conservative I’m a liberal.

“Easy, big fella. Nothing to worry about. I’m not preachy about it.”

He relaxed when I asked him genuine questions about hunting. And he was proud to proclaim, “I’m not a trophy hunter. Don’t have heads on my walls or anything like that.”

“You sure you’re not a trophy hunter?”

“Yep. Don’t go in for that. It’s disrespectful to the animal.”

“So you have never been one of those assholes who poses for a photo with an innocent animal you’ve killed?”

It’s amazing what you can get away saying if you smile.

He held his thoughts—and his guilt—for a beat. Then he also smiled and said, “You know, I can still change my mind about giving you a ticket.”

But he didn’t.

We talked and laughed some more. Then he took out his notebook.

“That’s a cool looking dog, even if he doesn’t hunt. A Texas Long-Back Pink Snout, you say?” He wrote it down. “Gotta look them up when I get home.”

As the sun eased to the horizon yesterday, as Emily studied me, and the forest behind me, hoping perhaps for another bear, my Texas Long-Back Pink-Snout sat and studied the bear.

I approached the tree, witnessed the bear getting increasingly upset, and stood for a while below him while he hissed and huffed and warned me away.

When we left him, I stole and paraphrased a line from John Irving’s Cider House Rules, “Goodnight, you Prince of New Hampshire, you king of New England. Be safe now, good bear.”

FOOTNOTE: *Never mind the haggis; the Scottish poet Robert Burns had compassion for non-human animals and reportedly referred to them as “fellow mortals.”

This morning’s breakfast is a version of Ann Esselstyn’s Savory Smoky Oats from the Prevent & Reverse Heart Disease Cookbook. It includes shiitake mushrooms, kale, liquid smoke, onions, garlic, and smoked hickory balsamic vinegar. So darn good!