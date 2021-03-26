I don’t keep money in Clarence’s glove box. But I do stash some in the small storage compartment to the left of the steering wheel, but only when I’m driving. I don’t leave any in there overnight. However, all hell broke loose immediately after the January accident in Flagstaff. I was so busy transporting all our possessions, and ourselves, into a rental vehicle during a winter storm while a tow truck was taking Clarence away that I left a few hundred dollars behind.

A week later I thought about that money while we were in Utah and Clarence was at the auto body shop in Arizona.

I told my friend Lisa that I was more concerned about leaving behind the wooden cross her father, Romeo gave me several years ago.

Romeo Dorval gave a similar cross to those he loved toward the end of his life.

Romeo’s cross means than money, and I do leave that in the glove compartment. It’s a talisman of our friendship, and at times it reminds me my friend is still with me. It is a comfort to have him traveling with us.

It’s a credit to the good people at Flagstaff Collision Center that my money was still where I left it six weeks later.

A few days ago, I thought about Romeo and reached into the glove compartment to take out the cross. It was there, but not alone. There was a $50 bill neatly folded beneath it.

That’s strange, I thought.

I have no idea how that fifty made it in there and under the cross. I laughed, thinking that Romeo was playing games with me. It would not be the first time, nor would it be beyond him to screw with a friend. Romeo Dorval, a devout Catholic, loved deeply, and would kid, often mercilessly, with a twinkle in his eyes.

The next day, while driving from Tucson to Las Vegas, I was forced to make an emergency bathroom stop in Kingman. I pulled off the highway with little time to spare, and the first place I saw was a Kentucky Fried Chicken. I hurried to the door in visible discomfort, only to discover that only the drive-thru was open due to the pandemic.

I fast-walked back to Clarence, being careful how I moved. I pulled into a Del Taco, rushed inside, only to find bathroom doors open and a chain blocking the way. A sign announced the restrooms were being cleaned. This couldn’t wait!

Right next door was a Panda Express. Hurry, hurry, hurry. I tried to move calmly and not like a crazed man, but the situation was dire.

I swung open the bathroom door with such force, it slammed against the wall. The only stall was occupied.

DAMN!

Suddenly loud retching came from inside. It was grotesque and sickening enough to make me gag. The man vomited and I nearly did.

I did not stick around.

Back in Clarence, I prayed to the god of intestinal restraint and drove in a heart-racing panic, only to be foiled by red light, after red light, after red light.

By now, Samwise and Emily were worried about me. They looked on as I swore at the traffic, and stoplights.

Finally, a Chipotle!

I grabbed my mask, rushed inside, found the men’s room empty.

I was saved. Ten minutes later, I emerged a relieved man.

I have no idea what got into me.

We had to pull through the parking lot, which shared a stoplight with a McDonald’s. Stopped once again, I noticed a homeless man sitting with a sign asking for money.

He greeted Samwise and Emily. I called him over. Gosh, he had a kind face. When he smiled, it was gentle and warm, if half toothless. He pet Sam and Emi through the open window.

He was so engrossed he forgot about needing money, I think. When the light changed a horn behind me beeped. He stepped back and said, “Thanks. Have a nice day!”

I made a U-turn and came back to the parking lot. When I got out of the car and handed him a bill, he dropped his eyes.

This was difficult for him. I believe he was a proud man, laid low by life.

He was vulnerable and bare before me. So different than the hit and run of asking for money at a stoplight.

He squeezed his eyes and tilted his head. “I really appreciate it.”

I patted him on the shoulder, wished him a good day, and thanked him for being kind to Samwise and Emily.

Before I got into Clarence, the man looked at the money and noticed it was a $50 bill.

His face flushed.

“You—you didn’t have to do that.” He looked as if he felt he should give it back, like it was too much. He shook his head, fighting off tears. “I don’t know what to say.”

“I know what it’s like to be hurting, brother, believe me. Please take care of yourself. Don’t give up.”

I don’t pretend to know the answers to any of life’s mysteries, but I know my friend Romeo. That $50 bill appearing out of nowhere is something that son-of-a-bitch would have done.

Come to think of it, knowing that devilish side of my guardian angel, it would not be beyond him to set up all manner of contrivances to force me from one fast food joint to the next to ultimately deliver me to a fellow mortal who needed kindness.

Romeo and Will at Christmas.

The Grand Canyon, Arches, Bryce, and Zion are unforgettable. But the personal interactions, the vagaries, and serendipity are what make travel a divine experience.

I am not out $50 because the money was never mine. But I am wealthier for having made a distressed stop in Kingman, Arizona, on a Sunday afternoon. And I’m thinking I have an old friend to thank for it.

Tomorrow’s post will be sent from our next location. By the time you read this, we’ll be on the trail here in Palm Springs, before hitting the road in Clarence, with a small wooden cross, and a bit of Romeo along for the ride.

From our last night in Palm Springs.

