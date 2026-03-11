Good morning from ‘the tail end of the earth.’*

When we moved out to this narrow stretch of land that slims to a wrist, which leads to the sacred fist of sand and pine clenched into the Atlantic, I was warned: “Winter out here is not for everyone.”

I can see why most would not enjoy the ghostly quiet, the haunting winds, the endless sweep of beach and rolling dune. But for a solitary, it’s a gift unwrapped.

Yesterday, I awoke with a delirious thought. We could never afford to own a place out on these last three towns of the Cape, but I feel a degree of delirium that we get to enjoy it for however long we stay. Whether it’s two off-seasons or several. We are right where we belong. That understanding is reaffirmed with every new discovery I make.

The land speaks, the ocean sings, and spirits are everywhere.

There are few more historic areas in the country.

The land speaks, the ocean sings, and spirits are everywhere. There are few more historic areas in the country. Shit, the pilgrims landed here before heading to Plymouth! Native American history remains, and it feathers back centuries before the Mayflower landed. Fishermen, a village of Portuguese sea lovers, an art colony, and when the Paris literary scene of the Jazz Age was at its peak, another one formed here.

Jackson Pollock, Norman Rockwell, Robert Motherwell, Tennessee Williams, Norman Mailer, Eugene O’Neill, Charles W. Hawthorne, Susan Glaspell, John Dos Passos, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Edmund Wilson, Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., Edward Hopper, Kurt Vonnegut, Michael Cunningham, and right up to Mary Oliver. That’s just to mention a handful of the creatives who found inspiration in the dunes, kettle ponds, sea, and this awakening light. There is nothing like “Cape Light”!

Located on Commercial Street in the historic Mary Heaton Vorse House. More to come on MHV in a future letter. The Provincetown Arts Society is proud to continue highlighting arts in culinary, film, stage, performance, painting, and literature in the town with the nation’s oldest arts colony.

As the artists arrived, so did the freedom and acceptance of the LGBTQ community. Provincetown pulses with gay pride, which is somehow married (mostly) seamlessly to old townies. Acceptance exists, even as one or two television networks play to the fears of Americans who are ignorant (meant in a gentle way) of what the world truly is. Always beware of the trans individual, we are warned, even as another young, white, angry man shoots up a school or a church.

This is not to say that “PTown” is without its issues. There are touches of homophobia seen on social media, and for decades, locals have been priced out of where they grew up.

Provincetown’s lone grocery store is a Stop & Shop with its absurdly costly stock. I’m warned time and again by locals, “Make sure you check the expiration dates!”

There are better options 25 minutes south in Orleans. But I enjoy walking the aisles for the rich mix of people, all of whom are determined enough to live here year-round. There are the fishermen, the laborers, well-dressed and wealthy gays, the come-as-you-are lesbians, poor gays and lesbians, and those who are broken and came here to heal. This writer and amateur sociologist relishes this diverse mix of characters.

Driveby Provicetown photography. Quirks and color are everywhere.

As my friends back at Grants Shop & Save in Glen, New Hampshire, can attest, I enjoy conversing with the staff at Stop & Shop. Many of them are Jamaican, including Carlton, the most endearing employee.

My favorite ‘team’ is Roberta, a senior cashier, who is white, and may or may not be a lesbian, and Carlton, her bagger. Roberta is close to deaf, but I like to talk with her when she’s ringing me up. This always causes a scene because, in our friendly banter, we shout back and forth to each other with smiles and understanding. How could anyone not stop and stare?

“How old are you, Roberta?”

Cocks her head and places her hand to her ear because I spoke softly enough to be respectful, but it didn’t work.

“Huh?”

“HOW OLD ARE YOU?”

Roberta smiles and exclaims, “I’m 86.”

“No, you’re not.”

“Huh?”

“NO, YOU ARE NOT!”

“Yes, I am.

“How do you feel?”

“Huh?”

“HOW DO YOU FEEL?”

“Oh, pretty good. I have a bit of sciatica, otherwise I’m good.”

“What about you, Carlton? How old are you?”

Both Roberta and Carlton wear masks, but they are cloth and not tightly affixed. I say this because in all my small conversations with Carlton, I’ve yet to see his teeth. Thankfully, he smiles with his eyes.

“Sixty-five.” He stands strong and tall, skin closer to black than brown, voice rich with his Jamaican accent. His eyes are gleaming, but they always are when we speak. I mostly think he goes unnoticed by many who pass by and are in a hurry to pay.

He’s a quiet soul, but when he sees me walk in, he waves.

“Sixty-five? You’re doing something right.” I touch his shoulder, “It must be the cold. You love this weather, I guess.”

A booming laugh, this is a first in our interactions, penetrates the mask, “No man! Brrrr!”

He’s always bundled up in layers and a hat, even though Carlton has been here for years.

As a joke, I turn to Roberta and say, “It’s so good to see a married couple working together like you two.”

“Huh?”

Carlton is already laughing when I yell, “IT’S SO GOOD TO SEE A MARRIED COUPLE WORKING TOGETHER LIKE YOU TWO!”

Customers and other employees stare at this commotion.

Roberta thinks I’m serious. She shakes her head and says, “Oh, we’re not married. He’s got a lovely wife.”

Carlton is shaking. It’s good to see this quiet, often unseen fellow come to bits in happiness.

Roberta is as much a part of the Outer Cape’s reality as the wealthy gays and experimental artists. She loves it here too much to move away, but has to work long past the day when most are already dead.

Her shift is four hours, several times a week. I cannot help but think about how tired she has to be, standing the entire time, her sciatica barking up her thigh into her hip.

We’ve come a long way, Carlton and me. After I pay, he pats me on the shoulder and says, “Have a good day, Mr. Tom.”

“Drop the ‘Mr.’, Carlton. It’s just Tom.”

“Customary from how I was brought up.” His eyes are still smiling. “Stay warm.”

I laugh when I point to my shorts. It’s 40 degrees, and the sun feels glorious.

Carlton’s only response is “Brrrr!” as he pulls the zipper on his jacket a little higher.

*When I first wrote the piece, mindful of how things are in the country these days, I chose to use ‘Orlando’ instead of his real name. But he has now given me permission to use Carlton.

This romantic and unique mixture of history, nature, light, and the way the waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Cape Cod Bay perfume the air in the first strands of spring – I love it all. But just as much, I enjoy sharing this quiet reach of off-season land with personalities both vivid and textured.

We are fortunate to be here, in a place that has already left its mark on us. No matter how long we stay, I know there will come a day when I’ll miss it.

*Postscript: Georgia O’Keeffe

I stole “the tail end of the earth’ from her. She was describing what it was like to live at Ghost Ranch, just outside of Abiquiu, New Mexico. I can relate to her thoughts on this. It feels just as blessed to be “away” from the rest of the world, just out of reach. We look forward to visiting Georgia O’Keeffe’s “…tail end of the earth…” in June.

A reminder, if you enjoyed this letter,

please hit the like button.

Also, consider sharing in all the usual ways.

Share

Coddiwomple Daydreaming

Give a gift subscription

It’s hard to believe we’ll be on the road for another epic American coddiwomple in less than 100 days. We’ll go from living one dream to another. It’s a writer’s dream; one catered to Samwise and Emily as much as me.