Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roxanne Leach's avatar
Roxanne Leach
2h

Dear Tom. I pray “The Gods” find you a small, tiny home you can rent forever in Truro. The joy you three share in your writing affirms your souls belong there. And I love how you entwine yourselves among the locals. You each fill the encounters with pure love. I bask in that !

Reply
Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

I enjoy reading of your interactions with people whether at home or on the road.

even though I will probably never visit Cape Cod, your wonderful description of it makes me feel like I have already been there.

thanks for sharing Tom

and thanks for sharing the great pictures.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Ryan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture