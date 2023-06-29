Revisiting a Frozen Sunset at the Grand Canyon

It was warm and humid in our lush green White Mountains today, a world away from our January visit to the Grand Canyon. Yet somehow, those sunset into dusk miles called to me all these months and miles away.

We arrived just before sunset at the South Rim, and due to the 15-degree temperature, we had the place to ourselves. So off we went. By the time we’d finished, we’d trekked more than four miles and saw deer and elk. It was dark when we reached Clarence.

The following day, a major storm hit, and there were no morning views. By sunset, the snow stopped and we were able to get out for the last light of day. On our final morning, the snow was waist-deep and it was below zero. Yet we had a difficult time pulling ourselves away from the South Rim.

We hiked in that frigid weather for two hours and one of my keys had frozen. Thankfully, I carried a second and kept it warm by my heart.

The Grand Canyon is beyond definition any day and any hour. But coat it with snow, and it is all the more fantastic.

While our bodies were cold and happy to warm up back at our hotel that first night, our hearts danced in nature’s warmth.

This video is from that first walk, and I finally edited it this evening. And yes, there are many more posts to follow from this latest coddiwomple.

As you read the other day, my heart was already tender, and saying farewell to a close friend makes it ache in an entirely different way.

More than the trails and the scenery, I’m excited to continue sharing the wonderful souls met on the open road.

