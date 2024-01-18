“In the moment of parting, I was torn between our friendship and whatever comes in the miles ahead. To ache so deeply was but one more gift unwrapped on the open road.”

Rachael Kleidon holding Will after Atticus’s final chemo. The table is filled with chocolate thank yous for the staff and Rachael.

When Christine O'Connell informed me she was leaving North Country Animal Hospital for a better job and a new life in southern New Hampshire, I considered switching to a different vet. She was an incredible veterinarian, and I wasn't keen on the remaining vet.

That's when Christine said during our last visit, "I'd like you to meet someone."

Little did I know that when I met Rachael Kleidon for the first time, the friendly, slightly awkward, and laughing vet would have such a profound impact on our lives.

Over the years, Rachael gifted us with spectacular care—from Atticus to Will and onto Samwise and Emily. From the start, she grasped my relationship with each of them. The depth of her genuine …