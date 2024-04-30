Good morning.

I expect to have a Samwise update for you within 24 hours. Various tests are providing answers. Rachael drew Samwise's blood last Tuesday and sent it off for laboratory results. On Thursday, he'll have another blood test with Dr. Tom Allegrezza at North Country Animal Hospital. There are some numbers we are keeping our eyes on.

We finished our traveling when we arrived home at 10:30 Monday morning. We'd spent the night in Peterborough and took our time on the two-and-a-half-hour ride home. We made two last literary stops on the way.

The first was in Tamworth. Hadley Mowrer once worked as the librarian at Chocorua Public Library, where she settled with her second husband, Paul Scott Mowrer, a Pulitzer Prize winner for Correspondence in 1929. He was also named New Hampshire's Poet Laureate in 1968. But good luck finding any of his poems.