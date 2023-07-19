I struggle with social media and in the past have written about how it has led to depression.

Something learned through the years is that I am happiest and healthiest when the comments are turned off. Occasionally, you will see them on, but that’s only because about 4% of you comment, so I feel compelled to give you that opportunity..

An acquaintance asked me earlier this year, “Do you ever get lonely?”

No, I thought, I am never lonely.

But then I realized that was not true. I have felt lonely reading comments.

As an empath, I pick up all sorts of energy. And it does not help that many folks who choose to comment are not responding to what I’ve written. Instead, they imagine I’ve written something I did not and then go to town.

While social media has redeeming qualities, you often have to dig through sewage to find them. And I am of the increasing number of monkish souls who are horrified by it.

Picture, if you will, walking into a restaurant and telling the waiter, “I’m vegan. I’ll have t…