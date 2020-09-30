Renewed by the Rain

Well, I did not expect to be writing today. But then none of us expected to experience what we did last night watching the first Presidential debate. It was so toxic, I had to turn it off.

I was reminded why I retreated from politics and headed to the mountains. I was also reminded about why I jumped off of Facebook. Much of the dissent we are struggling with, the disinformation, the embracing of ignorance, turning our backs on facts and science, conspiracy theories, and normalizing the deaths of more than 200,000 souls that did not have to die—are given life on Facebook. It’s become a cesspool. And one that gives space to the moronic white supremacy movement.

Last night, I could not sleep. When I awakened, it felt as though I’d been drinking, and I have not had a drink in a decade, at least. Some of my friends let me know they were going through the same distress.

Our country has become a sad place, an angry and dysfunctional place. It was never perfect, but at least there was a striving to become more of what it could be.

During these overly stressful times, often the best we can do is step back, nurture ourselves, and make the world better by making ourselves better individuals. Sometimes that means cleansing our respective souls of the shortcomings of life in a kakistocracy.

It rained heavily last night, and continued into the morning. Gosh, we needed it. It’s as if Mother Nature was helping wash the filth of last night’s malignant narcissism away.

The first four weeks of September was the driest we’ve ever experienced in New Hampshire. The combination of drought and early overnight frosts created the earliest and most rapid fall foliage change most can remember. The colors have been brilliant, but many of the leaves have already fallen—three weeks ahead of what is typical.

Rivers, lakes, ponds, and waterfalls have suffered. The mighty Saco River narrowed to only six feet across in one spot by yesterday morning. One of our favorite beaver ponds had completely dried up, sending the residents seeking refuge elsewhere. Fish are dying. Turtles are struggling in some places.

Knowing we could not go for our early morning walk in the downpour, Samwise, Emily, and I jumped in the car and drove north through Crawford Notch to the Littleton Coop, an hour away. With summer fading to autumn, the bounty at our local farm stands has switched to apples, pumpkins, and squash. I picked up bags of carrots, kale, beet greens, asparagus, peppers, potatoes, and black and green grapes.

These days, a fruitful run to a healthy grocery store is a highlight in my life. It brings me more joy and completeness than going out ever did.

By the time I’d finished shopping, the rain had stopped. On the way home, a few miles before entering the Notch, I pulled over at a gated Forest Service road, and off we went with the buzzing joy of hopeful thieves in the night.

Emily’s rehab has progressed to the point where we can escape for three miles at a time now. It’s a far cry from our old ten miles a day, but we’ll be there before too long.

Emi’s gait is more fluid this week. She’s stronger and no longer picks up and swings her leg when in a hurry. When we get near water, I often unhook the leash and let her ramble over rocks and roots on her own.

This morning, as you can see, the rivers are no longer thirsty. Such power and majesty. The frothing, leaping, racing white water was to us a chorus and a letting go.

We spent three hours in this secluded place, seeing only the occasional chipmunk and one large, honking flock of geese heading south. There were bear and moose tracks and scat, reminding us that we were visitors where others live, and maybe even were watching us.

Last night, and earlier this morning, I was as parched as our forests have been. But just as the rain fed the mountains, the welcoming earthen path, the refreshed scent of pine, a holy solitude, and the Hallelujah Chorus belted out by the revitalized Ammonoosuc River conspired to renew my spirit.

When we grow tired and dismayed, hopeless even, and disgusted by violence and racism, it’s often said, “We’re better than this.” The truth is, this is what we’ve become as a country. We are no longer better than this.

But we can be. We ought to be.

In 1776, a courageous Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls.”

As many of us will attest to, these are the times that try our souls.

It is my hope and my prayer that instead of always looking for our better angels, we become them. Whatever it is that shines our individual souls, that makes each of us born again, may we find ways to access it.

That’s what I did today. I turned to nature and it embraced me, reminded me of beauty and grace in the face of humankind’s faults.

No, I did not expect to write to you today. But it was nice reaching out to you. I know many are hurting, confused, and disgusted. You are not alone.

