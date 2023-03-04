Samwise blends in with the scenery, but look closer and you’ll see Emily.

Over the past two winters, we traveled in perpetual spring. But this season is full of mischief. Winter keeps nipping at our heels, blocking our way, and piling up snow. Yosemite remains closed and expects more snow, Joshua Tree reopened today, and Red Rock Canyon's scenic drive has been closed for two days. The folks we planned on renting from in Mariposa told me they had not had a winter like this in 30 years!

It has made for an engaging puzzle and more than a few rare snowy scenes.

We are currently in Summerlin, Nevada, on the western outskirts of Las Vegas. We're drawn here not by the Vegas Strip, but by Red Rock Canyon, a mesmerizing spot in the Mojave Desert sprinkled with Joshua Trees and wild burros.