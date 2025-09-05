And now for something completely new. We’re taking an abbreviated New England coddiwomple around to some places we’ve never been and returning to others I want to see before we move away from New Hampshire.

We still have no idea where we’ll end up or when we’re going. The only definite is that we won’t be in northern New England when next summer begins. So, it is with joy that we’re about to set out for three or four days to luxuriate in September travel here in this singular corner of the world.

Anyone who lives in New England and takes a road trip anywhere else in the country can attest to how loathsome and choked the traffic is once we leave our region and have to pass through the Northeast Corridor, or the long, concrete route across Upstate New York. We never feel free until we reach Richmond, Virginia, going south, or southern Ohio, heading west. I tell you this knowing that if we end up living in the American West, there’s less of a chance we’ll return to New England very often.

Living here and heading across the country, there’s so much to see and do for a guy and two leashless dogs once free of the highway congestion. But getting to New England from anywhere else can be a tedious slog.

We cannot prepare for every unknown, but I understand how I’d regret not getting to a few places whispering our names.

It feels sinfully delicious to take a cool and sunny September odyssey in the HMS Beagle. We’ve never traveled in the autumn. I mean, who in their right mind would leave New England in the autumn? So, before the leaves begin changing here and the colors fill our souls, it’s off to see a dozen New England treasures.

Like our recent trips, this one will also have a literary theme. Finally, we’re getting to Emily Dickinson’s grave and house in Amherst. I also look forward to sitting by Jack Kerouac’s grave in Lowell and checking out the enormous mural. I always expected we’d hike Mount Greylock, to sit atop Melville’s inspiration for his great white whale, and commune with the ghost of Thoreau, who inhaled the view from Massachusetts’ highest point. I don’t believe I’ve driven the Mohawk Trail since I was a kid. We did it often when my sister Nancy was attending North Adams State College, where she was crowned Miss Fall Foliage in 1974. There are other places we’ll stop and see in Massachusetts, but I want you to have some surprises when you read about them.

From the Berkshires, we’ll head north into Vermont, the state I always expected to retire to. But with air quality being what it is, and my lungs being what they are, it’s not much better than here. We will return to Bennington, where Robert Frost is buried, and Mary Oliver taught poetry at the college.

In a crazed and feverish world, Vermont feels exceedingly sane to me. It was the state where Atticus and I first visited on our initial road trips when he was only a few months old. We first fell in love with Waitsfield and then graduated to Stowe, which we haven’t visited in years. Stowe is where we began hiking and exploring the trails, even at night. And not only was it the first place Atticus and I traveled to from Newburyport, it’s the first adventure Samwise and I took Emily on once she came to live with us from Texas.

Until those first few dozen visits, I had not traveled anywhere for fun. From Stowe, we began hiking New Hampshire’s 4,000-footers, and the rest is history.

I don’t know what the future holds, but I want to embrace these places ‘just in case’ we never make it back.

As for the day we’re leaving, I’m leaving that up to the weather goddesses. Besides, even though it won’t be easy to track us down, and we are as boring a pack as you will ever meet, experience tells me not to broadcast exact places and the times we’ll be there.

I’m giddy knowing that an adventure is only days away, as we continue planning another massive coddiwomple while simultaneously preparing to move. I have no doubt you will enjoy the experiences and the photos.

Onward, dear reader, with open hearts and giddy excitement, by all means.

