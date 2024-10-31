Soaking in the Moab Scene.

I’ve already announced that we’re returning to Moab, Utah, but a few folks have reached out and asked me why it is always on our “setlist.”

Moab, Utah, is one of the busiest and most expensive adventure destinations in the United States. Like many such regions post-pandemic, it has exploded. Wealthy second-homers are displacing those who have made up the workforce for generations.

It is precisely what is happening here in the Mount Washington Valley, on Cape Cod, in Bozeman, Montana, and along the Maine Coast. But in Moab, the tidal wave of wealth and entitlement is on steroids.

So why is it included as one of our annual stops? Some might ask how we can afford it.

Corona Arch at sunrise.

Moab draws because it is the gateway to Arches and Canyonlands, two of our more stunning national parks. There are countless dog-friendly hiking trails, and the picturesque Dead Horse State Park is also nearby. On top of that, when we visit in the deep winter, there are no crowds, no waiting lines to get into Arches or Canyonlands, and no reservations are needed.

We have all of that natural beauty to ourselves.

And as far as those expensive rentals and $400-$600 a night hotel rooms in spring, summer, and fall?

Once again, we’ve booked a lovely hotel with a small kitchenette for two weeks. The cost? $62 a night! Because we stay when few others do, it is always the least expensive stop of our entire trip.

We constantly look for ways to save money when we travel, and it’s strange to think that Moab is the best bargain we’ll find during our five months on the road.

We get to hike among some of the most breathtaking landscapes on earth. At the same time, I write about our experiences, take photos of the sublime, and use a good combination of grocery stores and the local Moonflower Community Coop.

On the Morning Glory trail.

My health history requires constant dietary attention: whole-food/plant-based, no oils, no salt, no processed sugar, and minimally processed healthy foods, and it all has to fit into Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn’s Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease diet. (Admittedly, it can be a challenge to eat for my heart and kidneys when away from home, but it’s easier in Moab)

Another highlight brings me back to my days as a reporter. I seek out locals who are doing their best to hang on, even as development and money force them to consider different lives. I will never tire of this kind of sad American story. It breaks my heart, but it is a story that is important to tell. (Much of the workforce now has to live at least an hour away in western Colorado.)

Moab is both a safe and thrilling oasis for us to visit for an entire fortnight.

No, it’s not the place Edward Abbey used to live and loved when he wrote Desert Solitaire while working as a ranger at a then-primitive Arches. Abbey would be sickened that his worst fears came true.

But at least when we are privileged to stay there, we dance over the slickrock as he once did and still see, feel, and inhale the essence of the land.

Combining all these factors has us doubling our stay in Moab this time.

Get 20% off for 1 year

“Industrial tourism is a threat to the national parks. But the chief victims of the system are the motorized tourists. They are being robbed and robbing themselves. So long as they are unwilling to crawl out of their cars they will not discover the treasures of the national parks and will never escape the stress and turmoil of the urban-suburban complexes which they had hoped, presumably, to leave behind for a while.”

― Edward Abbey, Desert Solitaire

Canyonlands National Park

Red Lentil, Sweet Potato, Apple & Cranberry Stew

This recipe is a variation of one of The Garden Grazer’s Red Lentil & Sweet Potato Stew. I love Kaitlin’s recipes—and her soups especially! She encourages her readers to make whatever substitutions they wish. I added mushrooms, apples, cranberries, cinnamon sticks, apple balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, and mixed greens. It tasted amazing, healthy, and somewhere between a stew and dessert.

The ingredients and recipe are copied directly from Kaitlin’s, which you can find here, with my additions. I highly recommend you check out all her other recipes.

INGREDIENTS

1 yellow onion

3 medium carrots

8 oz mushrooms of choice

1 large sweet potato diced

3-4 cloves garlic

15 oz. can diced tomatoes (or fire-roasted)

1 1/2 cups split red lentils (uncooked)

8 cups vegetable broth

2 apples

2 cups of cranberries

2 cinnamon sticks

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

2 TBS Autumn Apple Balsamic Vinegar (optional)

2 TBS pure maple syrup (optional)

3 cups of chopped greens

INSTRUCTIONS

Dice onion and carrot.

In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, sauté onion, mushrooms, and carrot for about 7 minutes. (I use 3 Tbsp. water/broth for no-oil sauté method, adding more liquid as necessary.)

Meanwhile, mince garlic. Peel and dice sweet potato and apples

When onion is translucent, add cumin, paprika, and minced garlic. Stir and sauté 1 minute, adding a touch more liquid if it dries out.

Add sweet potato to stockpot. Stir and cook for 2 minutes.

Add diced tomatoes and vegetable broth. Rinse and drain lentils well, then add to pot. Add apples, whole cranberries, and cinnamon sticks. Stir.

Bring to a light boil, cover, and reduce heat to medium-low.

Lightly simmer for about 20 minutes or until lentils and sweet potatoes are tender. Add roughly chopped greens during the last couple of minutes of cooking if desired. Stir in balsamic vinegar and maple syrup. Add black pepper to taste before serving. (I don’t use salt.)

Lastly, I highly recommend the Autumn Apple Balsamic from California Balsamic. I use it with desserts, salads, and oatmeal.

Kaitlin’s Variations: You can add other veggies or spices as you see fit, such as bell pepper, celery, zucchini, kale, chili powder, fire-roasted tomatoes, etc. Use your imagination and have fun.

When I reached out to Kaitlin to let her know that I’m sharing her recipe wth alterations, she offered the perfect response.

Kaitlin: “Thrilled you're still enjoying the red lentil stew, and even more thrilled with your creative additions. It's a delight to hear when people expand or alter the recipes with their own culinary creativity. So thank you for sharing that!”

Get 20% off for 1 year

Along the Hunter Canyon trail.