It’s rainy and raw here today. It’s been that way all week, save for a few splashes of blue sky. We’ve not had many downpours, but the consistent showers have us in a 36-hour-long flood watch.

We made it out briefly to the pond, but retreated after two hundred yards. Now we are home, warm and cozy in the hobbit hole. The windows are closed, the heat is on, Billie Holiday warms each room, and there are books to read and naps to take. Both Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and the Boston Celtics play this afternoon. It will be a great day for doing all the blessed little nothings that go into a cozy home.

It’s also a good day for cooking and soup. I’m still eating my way through my latest rendition of Susan Voisin’s Homestyle Lentil Soup, a favorite I make a few times a year. Later, I’ll experiment with a batch of smoky, maple-sweet baked beans that include tempeh and apples. But first, here is a recipe I tried the other day, and it is a winner.

It comes from Dr. Neal Barnard’s The Power Food…