For the first time since the spring, we woke up to the gentle drumming of rain on the metal roof. It lends a sweet, cozy, and luxuriant feel to the morning.

There was a two-hour downpour the other day, followed by more showers yesterday, but today’s rain will be the first sustained storm in months. Our depleted rivers and ponds have been thirsty during the longest drought we’ve witnessed in sixteen years here in Jackson.

It has been so dry that I no longer allow Samwise and Emily to drink from the shallow and still Saco River on our walks.

How lovely to have the rain back. Everything smells fresh and hopeful. Even the forest seems to be wearing perfume.