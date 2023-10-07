Racing the Tourist Train

This year in the woods, we've often heard the pervasive hammering and sawing of new construction, large machines clearing land, trees falling to make room for expensive housing, and even days of the non-stop deafening roar of a nearby helicopter delivering materials to the summit of Attitash. Is it any wonder why we've not seen as many bears?

In the forest, we prefer the songs of nature—birds whistling, chipmunks "choocking," the wind's laughter rustling the trees, and the lyric bubble and hum of the river. This is the accompanying symphony that draws us deeper into the forest, deeper into peace, tranquility, and mystery.

Yet one human sound thrills us, especially in the autumn. The Conway Scenic Railway has increased the number of rumbling trips for fall foliage season. I find a haunting excitement when it passes near us. Trees separate us from the rumbling cars, and other than when we cross a meadow, we never see it.

The mechanical beast clanks, whistles, and screams when it crosses a…