Surprised by the joy of clouds at dawn today.

Rachel Carson has been traveling with us this entire trip.

I began rereading her books leading up to our departure. There's a connection between her work and my heart that is warm and familiar. She feels like a kindred spirit, and I hold her in the same church as John Muir, Mary Oliver, and Henry David Thoreau.

I admire Carson, not just for her books, but for her courage, beliefs, and how she lived right up until cancer took her too early from a world that needed her.