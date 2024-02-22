Rachel Carson and Her Gentle Refrains Reach Us in the Sonoran Desert
Morgan Sjogren's "Path of Light"
Rachel Carson has been traveling with us this entire trip.
I began rereading her books leading up to our departure. There's a connection between her work and my heart that is warm and familiar. She feels like a kindred spirit, and I hold her in the same church as John Muir, Mary Oliver, and Henry David Thoreau.
I admire Carson, not just for her books, but for her courage, beliefs, and how she lived right up until cancer took her too early from a world that needed her.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.