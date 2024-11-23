Now that November has finally chilled out and feels like November, we were expecting to wake up to a few inches of snow. Alas, raindrops are pelting the metal roof, and whatever snow we hoped for is to the north and west. But I confess, after a dry autumn, we welcome the rain, and our little home feels cozy.

We leave in twelve days, so there’s cleaning and packing, letter writing, and laundry to do. WCRB Classical out of Boston is streaming in the background, as it has been since the election. Mozart’s Cassation in B-flat, K. 99 is currently playing.

I’ll make our last big pot of soup—something I’ll miss when we are on the road. I’m going with a variation of Susan Voisin’s Lentil, Mushroom, and Farro Soup (butternut squash and cranberries added).

College football will replace classical music somewhere during the day, and I’ll find time to read. I’m currently on the fourth and latest of Cornelia Funke’s Inkheart series. I’ve ordered the four books as a Christmas gift for my young pen pa…