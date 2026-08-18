Glorious Yosemite.

Good morning from Mariposa, California.

We were supposed to wake up in Napa Valley this morning, but you know…

GEICO is working overtime to figure out how to get us to our rental car 40 miles away. No Ubers this far out. There is a taxi, but it’s a one-woman show, and she could not fit all three of us and all our belongings from the HMS Beagle.

The plan seems to be to have the Beagle towed to a salvage/repair shop only a mile from the rental place, and we’ll catch a ride in the tow truck, as we did yesterday.

My soul is still rattled, and I’m feeling lost. However, I am forever reminded that the gifts and the vulnerability of long trips are the unknowns. This is our 8th cross-country trip, and it’s more common than not to have some kind of car issue than it is to drive 15,000 miles and have all go well. Admittedly, this time is extreme.

Emily gets wet—and giddy—in Lake Tahoe.

Not much soreness this morning. A few bruises and some skin irritation from the powder inside the airbag. That’s something to be thankful for.

As is the case with trauma, I keep reliving parts of the crash and continue to realize how close we came to not being here. Had it been a truck in the other lane, we wouldn’t be here today. That’s difficult to wrap my head around. That ghost will revisit me for some time to come.

Tolkien’s words on adventures will always be true: “It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to.”

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Something else to be so darn grateful for is that Samwise and Emily, no matter the situation, are my constants. To them, our crash had to be troubling, but you would not know it. I admire them beyond words.

They are unflappable—as long as we are together.

Among the ancient bristlecone pines onSunday morning.

Our route continues from here. We will spend one night in Napa Valley, with a visit to John Muir’s house and grave, get a hike in, and drive the Pacific Coast Highway up to the Redwoods the following day.

The sooner we get up and go, the better for our souls and hearts.

At times when I am down, feeling lost, and off-kilter, I do my best to find ways to give back. It could be simple kindnesses towards friends or strangers, perhaps paying the person behind me at the Starbucks drive-through when I’m ordering my iced green tea, helping a senior citizen by returning their cart for them at the grocery store, or supporting a non-profit I believe in.

The Divine Ms. Em at 10,000 feet in the ancient bristlecone pine forest.

I’m reminded that I began a fundraising sale last week but never really did anything with it. Seems so long ago now. So here goes…

Over the next few days, all annual subscriptions are 20% off. Better yet, I’ll split the proceeds with Emily’s rescue organization, Operation Pets Alive. This sale includes regular subscriptions, gift subscriptions, and Founding Membership (discounted from $250 down to $200 [upgrade, anyone?]).

Get 20% off for 1 year

Plenty of miles remain, and plenty of faces and places to see. We also have a backlog of stories collected along the way that will offer grist for at least six months after we are home. Our route will remain fluid, as we await news on the Beagle, but that’s life any time.

Thanks for reading these different stories over the past 18 hours. It’s good to have you here.

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“The world is indeed full of peril, and in it there are many dark places; but still there is much that is fair, and though in all lands love is now mingled with grief, it grows perhaps the greater.”

― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring