Blackwater Woods.

We’ve got a long day ahead of us, the worst driving of the entire trip. It’s never easy getting out of New England since we must pass through hundreds of miles of manic concrete madness no matter where we are headed in the country.

How strange it feels knowing we are leaving the dunes and beech forests of the Outer Cape, so primitive and lonely in a lovely way in winter, and within hours we’ll pass through the gizzard of New York City and all the restive traffic from Providence down I-95 to Washington, DC.

We’ll be driving for 9 hours and on the road for at least 10. It will be a day of Mozart, Brahms, Beethoven, and Grieg. The audiobooks will begin once we reach the true open road.

As strange as it may sound, I’m more than a bit thrilled about this evening. I’ve not seen the monuments in our Capitol for decades, and the child in me has come out to play. There is a five-mile walking loop on the All Trails app that covers everything I wish to see. Sam and Emi might not feel that way since they’ll be on leashes—a rarity—but they have months of freedom ahead. This is one of the only stops made with me in mind.

We typically avoid cities, but since the first day takes us through so many, I indulged in the desire to see the Jefferson Memorial again. The plan is to walk at sunset and dawn tomorrow before aiming Clarence toward South Carolina. Fingers crossed for the soft romantic light that comes with the beginning and end of the best days.

I will miss Provincetown. You know you’ve made the right choice in a destination when it aches to leave. Yesterday, we had one last ramble through many of Mary Oliver’s favorite haunts. Oh, how we often lingered at spots where Mary probably scribbled in her ever-present notebook at Blackwater and Clapp’s ponds.

Our travels involve discovery, walking, stunning landscapes, and history. Samwise and Emily are happy and at home no matter where we go, but I get an extra bounce in my step knowing someone I admire once haunted the same woods, canyons, and beaches. You’ll find plenty of literary and historical tie-ins during this coddiwomple. There will even be moments where we stop to mourn a past tragedy in some cursed locations.

Our stay here has been so jam-packed with experiences and emotions that I’ll have a backlog of material to write, lasting long after our return to Jackson.

For instance, I learned why Mary Oliver, who was tied by breath and heartbeat to this bewitching spit of land, left to go to, of all places, Florida. It has always troubled me, and I’ve researched her reasons without success for years. But on a hallowed trail beneath an arch of twisted oak and beech trees, I found my answer. I also learned of the Provincetown bears. And there are other characters to remember with pen and paper.

Those stories will be written soon enough.

Yesterday, on our last walk, we received the gift of Roger and Lucy. My heart will long remember Roger’s grace, warmth, and the soft lines around his glinting eyes.

It was one of those serendipitous encounters in the forest that stretched into 30 minutes of genuine talk and mirth like we were old friends.

Roger’s 84, although you’d be hard-pressed to guess that. He’s strong of body with clear brown eyes, thick wavy hair, and of jovial nature.

He’s worked outside much of his life, mostly doing construction. He was born in Concord, New Hampshire, and his father was a lawyer and then a judge, “Back when lawyers and judges were respected.”

He “lucked out” (his words) soon after he moved to PTown forty years ago when he bought a house at auction that had been foreclosed. He smiled when he told me it was on the pretties side street in town.

“What brought you to the Outer Cape?” I asked.

“My wife was born here. We met when she was in medical school, and we moved here once she became a doctor.”

His words danced with a modest joy, and I could feel his love for his wife. Then pride revealed itself—the healthy kind—when he spoke of his son. “He graduated Harvard, you know. Then earned his Ph.D. in History. Now he’s a professor there. He has a lovely wife and children.”

“Roger, did you know a local fellow named Stephen Ryan? He died here a year and a half ago. He was a laborer and fisherman.”

“Yes, but not well. He was nice enough, but I am not sure anyone knew him well.”

“That was my brother.”

“Oh, I’m sorry.”

We spoke of families and how some are woven with goodness and others with indifference, and some with thorns.

No matter where the conversation turned, his eyes crinkled when he smiled, and his astounding mustache could not hide the upturn of his lips.

We spoke about the forest, the dunes, waking the beaches, townies and gays, and development. He asked about our trip, and when I told him it was designed with Sam and Emi in mind, he bent over to rustle their ears with the softest touch.

My heart is full as I type this and prepare to head out the door at 3:30 am. We’ve met some good folks on this stop, the kind of people who reveal much about a town. Yes, we travel to hike in some incredible areas, but I find myself being drawn again and again to where people are kind.

There’s plenty of evil and darkness in the world, even in the most charming small towns. (Do you see the old newspaperman in me?) But kindness has a way of keeping the darkness at bay.

What we’ve felt over the past five days makes me long to return in future winters, and I realize that while we’ll walk hundreds of beach miles between now and May, none will match the primal magic of the Outer Cape.

We’re off for points South as soon as I send this to you. But first, we’ll take one final stop at Race Point for a short stroll along the beach and under the moon and stars. If we are lucky, the coyotes will greet us with their ghostly howls from somewhere in the dune grass, and I will howl back in great thanks.

PS: At 84, Roger continues to work part-time. “I’m kind of a ‘Girl Friday’ for the gas company. Do a little of this and that. It keeps me active and I like the people I meet.”

Give a gift subscription